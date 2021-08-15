Shirley Gordon Day
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Historical Society presents Shirley Gordon Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16 at the museum. A program begins at 1 p.m. CDC pandemic guidelines are followed.
County fair
ONEKAMA — The Manistee County Fair runs Aug. 17-21 at 7587 First Street.
The Jack Pine Lumberjack Show begins at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
These lumberjacks compete and demonstrate chopping, sawing, axe throwing, cross-cut sawing and logrolling. A log-rolling contest is open to all ages. A chainsaw carving demonstration is also available.
Bigs auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters accepts auction bids Aug. 18 until 9 a.m. Sept. 3. This goes along with the Sept. 1-2 charity golf outing. Proceeds support the Bigs mentor program for area youth. Questions: alyssa.bright@bigsupnorth.com.
Beetle study
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn about beetles during a livestream class from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18. This NMC Extended Education course qualifies students for a naturalist certificate. Cost is $49. Sign up at nmc.edu/ees.
Veteran healthcare
SAGINAW — Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center offers informational sessions at noon and 3 p.m. Aug. 18 via Webex. Veterans who aren’t enrolled in VA healthcare may learn about care and services. Call 989-497-2500, ext. 13120 for details on either session.
Plein air session
GRAYLING — Artist Donna Russell leads the Plein Air Perspective session from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25 at Grayling Community Park. Bring an easel, stool, canvas and paints. Cost is $35. Sign up at artisanvillage.org.
History presentation
INTERLOCHEN — “Voices of Our Past: A Great Lakes History Presentation” begins at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at Interlochen Public Library. View reproduction items from the French fur trade and early Anishinaabe items.
Village tour
NORWOOD — Norwood Area Historical Society leads “Tour the Town” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Historic Schoolhouse on Fourth Street. Learn about the village’s lumber history while walking to historic sites. Donations support the society’s preservation efforts.
Bridge detour continues
BUCKLEY — MDOT expects heavier traffic on its M-115 detour during the Buckley Old Engine Show from Aug. 19-22. Drivers should follow the official detour route while crews continue to repair the bridge over the Manistee River. The project is expected to finish by Sept. 3.
Global warming class scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the “Eating to Reverse Global Warming” session from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Historic Barns Park. Students can qualify for a naturalist certificate. Cost is $49. Register at nmc.edu/ees.
Book sale
BELLAIRE — The Annual Friends Used Book Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19-20 at Bellaire Public Library.
Interested volunteers can contact 231-533-8814.
‘Gold for Good’ campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan sponsors the “Gold for Good” initiative to provide vision screenings, eye exams and glasses to 500 kids in the community.
The goal is to raise $25,000 and collect precious metals (gold, silver and platinum), old fillings and broken or ill-fitting jewelry. Drop off items at the United Way or Bay West Precious Metals Exchange inside Wilson Antiques.
Summer grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for its summer grants cycle until Sept. 1.
Opportunities include the Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Fund, Focus Fund Endowment, Marsha J. Smith Community Leadership Fund and Youth Endowment.
Applications are open to nonprofit, educational, governmental and tribal organizations serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and/or Leelanau counties. Contact: 231-935-4066.
Reading challenge
BELLAIRE — American Indian Library Association offers the Read Native 2021 challenge. People are encouraged to select stories by Indigenous authors.
Share a photo of the completed book list to readnative21@gmail.com. Entry forms are available at Bellaire Public Library. ailanet.org/read-native-2021
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan seeks volunteers for the Sept. 16 Day of Caring. Nonprofits can register their project at tinyurl.com/4vs7n6ys. The event kicks off with Color Splash from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Medalie Park. Everyone may tie dye a white shirt. RSVP by Sept. 1 at tinyurl.com/bhm5yhds.
