Filling backpacks
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club members and volunteers fill backpacks with school supplies from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Sabin Education Center.
Kids and adults are welcome to help with the Backpacks for Kids project, a partnership with TCAPS that provides elementary students with necessary school supplies.
Volunteers can call 231-883-2761 to sign up for time slots.
Research workshops
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum hosts research workshops from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 and 24.
Attendees can research their family, home or business using maps and photographs. Admission is $10 for the public; free for museum members. Registration: 231-347-2620; jane@petoskeymuseum.org.
Dune Dash
EMPIRE — TART Trails hosts the Dune Dash at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The 4-mile run or walk starts at the Dune Climb and follows the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.
Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for students until Aug. 18. Proceeds support the trail. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/3cyubj4y.
Diabetes workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the free Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshops via Zoom.
Topics include controlling diabetes symptoms, communicating with health providers and more. Michigan residents and their caregivers may participate.
An informational session begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 18. The workshop runs Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25 through Sept. 29. Sign up by calling 248-849-5752.
Kids’ kayaking
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim organized a kids’ kayaking class at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at River Park.
Ages 7-13 can learn water safety and basic kayaking skills. Students can borrow youth-sized sea kayaks, paddles and life jackets from the West Michigan Coastal Kayaking Association.
Adults can participate or assist with on-shore activities. Cost is $30 per person. Registration: 231-498-2080.
Adult book club
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pageturners book club meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. Adults are invited.
Talent show
NORTHPORT — The Northport Promise presents its annual talent show Northport Follies at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12-18. This is a fundraiser for the Northport Promise, which provides college scholarships for Northport graduates.
Benefit show
TRAVERSE CITY — Studio Anatomy hosts the Save the Studio Benefit Show at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Howe Arena.
The Traverse City Roller Derby serves beer provided by the Workshop Brewing Company and Stone Hound Brewing Company. Music includes Tiny Tree, Avid Kain and others.
Tickets are $20 at studioanatomy.com/shows. Pay $30 at the door. Proceeds help the studio relocate to the Cherryland Center.
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for grants from its community funds and the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment.
The foundation aims to award several grants of up to $20,000 each. Nonprofits, educational, governments and tribal entities may request funding for an issue on the Northwest Michigan Community Development Regional Scorecard.
Apply at gtrcf.org/grants/apply.html by Aug. 24. Awards are expected by the end of October.
