Backpack filling
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club will gather for its annual backpack stuffing party on Tuesday.
Volunteers can assist in filling backpacks with school supplies for local students. The Backpacks for Kids project started in 2004 when the rotary club partnered with TCAPS.
Interested volunteers can contact Robin at 231-883-2761 for available time slots.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Author speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Greg Harden will sign his book “Stay Sane in an Insane World” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brilliant Books.
Register via www.brilliant-books.net/rsvp-greg-hardens-event.
Landscaping program
BENZONIA — Plant It Wild presents “Landscaping Design Tips for Native Gardens” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Community House.
Contact plantitwild2day@gmail.com to attend via Zoom.
Park concerts
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Aintee-Kim and U’Neek Soul from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday during its Summer Concert Series.
Men of Leisure performs Aug. 23, and Rusty Wright Blues Band is in concert Aug. 30. Shows are free, but donations are accepted at https://tinyurl.com/3tykfsc5.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library is meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center.
Book sale
BELLAIRE — The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bellaire Public Library.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Three Seasons Art Show is displayed through Thursday at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Five artists are featured in the visitor center: Nancy Carey, Nancy McRay, Shanna Robinson, Dawn Swaim and Babs Young. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Game Day
INTERLOCHEN — Game Day is Thursdays at Interlochen Public Library.
Play the tile game Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. and the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. More details: 231-276-6767.
Bike rides
ELK RAPIDS — Norte is offering a family-friendly bike ride at 6 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 24. Start at Cedar Street parking lot and end at Short’s Pull Barn.
Book club
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is hosting its Pageturners adult book club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. More details: 231-223-7700.
Lighthouse keeper event
ELK RAPIDS — Anna Marck will present “Women of the Watch: Keepers of the Light” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elk Rapids Area Historical Museum.
Marck recreates the lives of four female Great Lakes lighthouse keepers. Contact: 231-264-5692.
Kids’ health clinic
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is offering a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at 521 Cobb St.
Ages 3-19 can receive immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 888-217-3904 to register.
Tai chi class
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to an introductory tai chi lesson at noon Friday outside of Traverse Area District Library. Contact: 231-932-8502.
Library obtains program
LELAND — Leland Township Library Board of Directors recently acquired the Leelanau Summinars program.
The program was first available in July and August 2011 and includes discussions of literature, music and international politics.
More information: 231-256-9152.
Anniversary celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City is opening registration for its 100th anniversary celebration at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Hagerty Center at NMC.
The program “Flowers and Fashions through the Decades” will be presented by Derek Woodruff. A buffet lunch is available. Cost is $45. Complete the registration form by Sept. 8 at thefriendlygardenclub.org.
