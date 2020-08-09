United Methodist Church kids’ event
WILLIAMSBURG — Vacation Bible School is tentatively scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10-12 at the United Methodist Church. Kids ages 4 through fifth grade are invited to attend. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Parents may call 231-267-5792 to enroll their children.
Racial justice meetings set
TRAVERSE CITY — Title Track and We the People- Michigan host the “Understanding Racial Justice” cohort from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays Aug. 17 through Sept. 14. Sessions occur via the Zoom application.
Rotary Charities of Traverse City cosponsors this training program. Registration is due Aug. 10. A sliding fee scale ranges from $125-500. Scholarships may be available. Contact: chris@titletrackmichigan.org.
Shoes for kids event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation’s Back to School Shoe program takes place in August. Kindergarten through eighth grade students may receive shoes. A $25 donation buys two pairs. Phone registration is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 13 and 14. Contact: 231-947-5050.
Gravestone maintenance
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers gravestone maintenance training at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Inland Township Cemetery. Learn how to care for a loved one’s or veteran’s stone. Bring a bucket, gallon of water, old toothbrush, plastic or wood scraper, trash bag, stiff natural brush, stiff spoon and trowel. Participants must wear a mask. Contact: 231-882-5539; info@benziemuseum.org.
Arts Center makes call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center asks for entries for two fall exhibitions. “Power Tools” will feature visual works expressing the artist’s thoughts, while “Art in the Time of Coronavirus” will contain postcards created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All submissions are due Aug. 12 and displayed Sept. 11 through Nov. 5. More details: 231-334-6112.
Train show set for Aug. 15-16
ALDEN — The Model Train Show and Swap Meet goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Alden Depot Museum. CDC health guidelines are followed.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 and 29 and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30. Admission is free. If interested in a table for the swap, contact 231-377-7333 or ddelange@juno.com.
Performance class runs Aug. 17-19
GRAYLING — Kids ages 7-12 are invited to the Summertime Stage class, set from Aug. 17-19 at AuSable Artisan Village. Topics include writing, improvisation, acting and creating scenery. Cost is $25. Social distancing and masks are required. Registration: 989-745-6096.
Summit City craft sale scrapped
KINGSLEY — A craft sale planned for Aug. 15 at Summit City Grange was canceled to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Free youth program slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan offers the free Youth Empowerment for Success (YES) program for Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
The 10-week program aims to assist ages 12-20 with self-awareness, resilience, coping with stress and creating supportive relationships. Services are available through texting, phone or video calls or in person with social distancing guidelines. Contact: 231-922-4800.
Youth win national prize
GRAYLING — Five teens in the high-security juvenile treatment facility Shawono Center recently participated in the No Barriers Global Impact Challenge, a national year-long competition.
The team received runner-up distinction and a $1,500 prize to fund a project that aims to assist other youth in discovering passions, sharing voices and transitioning into community.
Disability Network Northern Michigan partnered with social worker Andrea Flowers at the center to assemble the group of 16-18-year-old students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.