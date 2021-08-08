Yoga sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Join the Vinyasa Yoga Flow at 4 p.m. Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Donations are appreciated.
Shows scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse canceled several musical performances this month, including Dance Night with JazzNorth on Aug. 10, 17 and 24 and BoBossa on Aug. 19. These shows were scheduled during Theatre Under the Tent. Contact: 231-947-2210.
Stroke club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts an open discussion from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Presbyterian Church. Support is available for people with verbal communication challenges. Attendees must wear face coverings and keep their distance from others. Contact: 231-935-6380.
Michigan tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Breezy Love presents her All Over Michigan Tour. She recently graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy and is based in Chicago.
Upcoming shows:
- 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Studio Anatomy in Traverse City
- 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Veterans Memorial Park in Traverse City
More information: bandsintown.com.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club members gather at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. They discuss “Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill” by Sonia Purnell. Sign up for the event by calling 231-276-6767.
Ferry, train talk
FRANKFORT — The Benzonia Academy Lecture Series continues at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the United Methodist Church. Andy Bolander presents “The Ann Arbor Railroad: The Diesel Era 1958-1982.”
He covers the conversion of the car ferries to diesel and the transfer of the Ann Arbor Railroad to the state of Michigan’s control.
This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month.
Storytelling event
LELAND — Storyteller Jenifer Strauss performs “Don’t You Like My Tail?” at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Leland Township Library. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn.
Church minister
TRAVERSE CITY — After a 10-month search, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse called Alex Jensen as its next settled minister. The reverend is a recent graduate of Harvard Divinity School and his first service is Aug. 15, in collaboration with the Sunday Services Team. Closed captions are available for virtual services. www.uucgt.org.
Fund expands
CEDAR — The Board of Directors for the Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund recently voted to expand the number of scholarships and the monetary amounts for students in Leelanau County or with Leelanau lineage.
The board plans to distribute $90,000 in scholarships, with 75 students each receiving $1,200 next year.
Sensory Storytime
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library organizes the Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 via Zoom. All ages can join, though the program is geared toward adults with special needs. Call 231-533-8814 for the event link.
Cancer fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser runs through Aug. 28 at Eyemart Express in Crossing Circle. Purchase a pair of glasses or sunglasses and $5 is donated to the fundraiser. Proceeds support cancer research.
