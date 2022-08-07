Church program
WILLIAMSBURG — Kids are invited to Vacation Bible School from 8:45 a.m. to noon Aug. 8-10 at the United Methodist Church. Activities are for ages 4 through fifth grade. Registration: 231-267-5792.
‘Unrevealed’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents the show “Unrevealed” from Aug. 9 through Sept. 5. View works from 15 artists.
Paper-making camp planned
LUDINGTON — Artist Megan Heeres leads papermaking camps Aug. 9-11 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Ages 6-11 can attend from 9-11 a.m. Ages 11-18 attend from 1-4 p.m. Learn techniques like embedded collaging, creating 3D forms and more.
Each camp is $5 per student. Reserve a spot at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Outdoor programs
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Bingham District Library invites kids to hear a story and play in the sand at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9.
Additionally, the Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party begins at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at North Park. Readers get a chance to receive prizes from local businesses.
River kayaking
BELLAIRE — Adults are invited to kayak Grass River from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at Grass River Natural Area.
Learn about wetland plants and wildlife in the area. Cost is $45 per person and includes tour, kayak, floatation device and paddle.
Registration: 231-492-8793; james@grassriver.org.
Art with Heart sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 and 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another creative activity.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ play
TRAVERSE CITY — The play “Tuesdays with Morrie” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11, 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at City Opera House.
This is the Michigan premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom’s play. Box office: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger.
Reading program
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts its Summer Reading Program finale at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Hear dog stories, make a puppet and read to Welsh Corgi Skye.
Zentangle session
BELLAIRE — Learn the art of Zentangle from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Grass River Natural Area. Materials are included in the $10 event fee. More details at grassriver.org.
Bridge games
TRAVERSE CITY — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18 at Interlochen Public Library.
Orchestra concert
EAST JORDAN — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Raven Hill Discovery Center. The concert features Lynn Hansen on the oboe and English horn and Ann Schoelles on the viola.
This free outdoor show is followed by cheese and wine. RSVP to info@miravenhill.org.
Arts center concert
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts presents Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Kresge Auditorium.
Prices start at $36 at interlochen.org/events.
Monday concerts
ELBERTA — The inaugural “Jammin’ Mondays on Betsie Bay” runs weekly at 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park.
Events schedule:
Aug. 8 — Robert Pace and Nature’s Brew
Aug. 15 — Paul Nelson Band
Aug. 22 — Eat It Up Trio with Ellie Martin
Aug. 29 — Duffy King Koalition
Shows are free, but donations are accepted at 703 Main St. in Frankfort, MI 49635. Find the event on Facebook for the full schedule.
