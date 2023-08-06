Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab starts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Paint a dinosaur. Storytime Adventures features “Some Smug Slug” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Experiment with sand during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sign up for programs at www.greatlakeskids.org.
Lighthouse presentation
MANISTEE — Dianna Stampfler, from Promote Michigan, is presenting “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses” at 6 p.m. Monday at Wagoner Community Center.
See more details at https://promotemichigan.com/speakers-bureau.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library.
Additionally, Wool Crafting and Needlework is available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Diabetes workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshop Tuesdays from 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 15 to Sept. 19. An information session is set Tuesday.
The virtual sessions are free. Register at nkfm.org/diabetes-path or call 800-482-1455.
Photo workshop
ALDEN — Alden District Library is sponsoring the Antrim Photography Workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The topic is Facebook Messenger.
Membership is $50. RSVP and learn more by calling 231-313-8820.
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Former State Department nuclear arms negotiator Jack Segal is presenting “From Oppenheimer’s ‘A-bombs’ to Hypersonic Missiles: A Brief History of Humanity’s Pursuit of Global Armageddon” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Traverse Area District Library.
Sponsored by Veterans for Peace Chapter 50.
Card game play
ALDEN — The 199er Bridge Game and Free Lessons is set Wednesdays through Oct. 25 at Helena Township Community Center. Lessons start at 11:30 a.m. The American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned game starts at 12:30 p.m.
No session Aug. 16. Admission is $5. More details: 248-770-6152.
Free shredding
TRAVERSE CITY — Older adults may participate in a free shredding event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan.
Bring personal documents for shredding. Four boxes per car.
Annual book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library is hosting its annual book sale Thursday through Aug. 16.
Friends of PCL members can join a presale from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Items are half off on Aug. 15. Fill a bag for $5 on Aug. 16.
Sale hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Only cash and checks are accepted.
Invasive species webinar
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy continue the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The topic is “Why, Oh Why Won’t They Clean, Drain and Dry? Understanding Impediments to Boater and Angler Behavior Change.”
Register at https://tinyurl.com/a9mukumb.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — “The Godwulf Manuscript” by Robert B. Parker will be featured at 10 a.m. Thursday during the Thursday Morning Book Club at Interlochen Public Library.
Book discussion
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club is discussing “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center.
This free event is sponsored by Alden District Library.
