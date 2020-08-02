Thrift store open
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift and religious merchandise store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1207 Woodmere Ave. Fitting rooms are closed, but the restroom is open. Customers must wear masks inside. Donations are accepted daily, but drop-offs are encouraged on Saturdays. Volunteers are needed. Contact: 231-947-8466.
Nonprofit fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan launches its annual Brown Bag Campaign on July 31. A brown paper bag inserted into the newspaper represents the bags children entering foster care are given to hold their personal items. Donations support child welfare, trauma-informed counseling sessions, safe shelter for homeless teens at Pete’s Place and other programs. Put donations in the paper bag and mail to 3785 Veterans Dr. in Traverse City, MI 49684. Contact: 231-946-8975.
Grant finalists named
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact 100 Traverse City recently identified these nonprofits as grant finalists: Old Town Playhouse, Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region, Preserve Hickory, Michael’s Place and Newton’s Road Northwest. Three nonprofits with the most votes each receive a $105,333 grant in September. Impact 100 is an all-volunteer women’s organization serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Email info@impactTC.org for membership details.
Parenting workshop
CADILLAC — MSU Extension early childhood educators hosts a five-part online series for parents and caregivers beginning at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 or 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Topics include parenting stress, building relationships and raising kids to be successful. Wexford County families can receive kids’ books, activity sheets and supplies funded by a grant from Cadillac Area Community Foundation. Register via events.anr.msu.edu. Contact: 989-539-7805.
Foreign policies series
TRAVERSE CITY — Retired U.S. and NATO diplomat Jack Segal presents “Truman to Trump: U.S. Presidents and the Global World Order Since WWII” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays via Zoom. The weekly series opens Aug. 4 with the topic “From World War to Cold War: The Truman Administration.” Space is limited. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Future topics:
- Aug. 11 — “Defining the Post War World: The Eisenhower Years”
- Aug. 18 — “From Camelot to the Great Society to Vietnam and Riots: JFK and LBJ”
- Aug. 25 — “Triangular Diplomacy: Nixon and Kissinger’s Global Chessboard”
- Sept. 1 — “A World in Turmoil: Ford and Carter”
- Sept. 8 — “From Hawk to ...Dove? Reagan’s Transformation”
- Sept. 15 — “Ending the Cold War: Bush 41 and the End of the Soviet Union”
- Sept. 22 — “Toward a New World Order: Clinton Seeks a Way Forward”
- Oct. 6 — “America Under Attack: Bush 43 and the Neo-Cons”
- Oct. 13 — “Hope and Status Quo: Obama Battles for a New Agenda”
- Oct. 20 — “America First: The World According to Trump”
Call for nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region and Team One Credit Union seek to identify an individual or family to receive a donated 2014 Subaru Outback. A nomination kick-off event begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at the ReStore. Nominations are accepted through Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. Contact: 231-941-4663.
Sharing stories
LANSING — The Michigan History Center invites state residents to share their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donate objects or archival materials by emailing DNR-MHC-MuseumCollections@Michigan.gov. Submit documents or photographs to Archives@Michigan.gov. More details: Michigan.gov/MHCStories.
