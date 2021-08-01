Art auction
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts an art silent auction in August. View and bid on items at the library or on Facebook. Proceeds go to the new library building fund. Call 231-384-6032 to learn more.
Center fundraiser
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center presents the fundraiser “30/30 Challenge” throughout August. People are encouraged to engage in visual arts, knitting, martial arts, exercise and other creative forms. Keep track of activities and submit a photo of completed activities each Sunday to the center.
Registration is $10 for kids, $25 for individuals and $75 for a family of four. Businesses pay $125.
Historic tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers historical walking tours at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in August. Learn about early settlers, how Empire was named and lumber during the late 1880s.
Bring water for the 1.5-hour activity. Groups are limited to eight people. Contact: 248-931-9440.
MDOT meetings
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation offers virtual public meetings at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. Aug. 4 to discuss the draft for Michigan Mobility 2045.
Comments can be submitted through Aug. 31 at MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov or 425 W. Ottawa St. in Lansing, MI 48909. More details: 517-335-4381.
Arts grants
LANSING — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs accepts mini-grant applications for local project and training for the 2022 fiscal year. Nonprofits, schools and municipalities can request funding for arts and culture programs and professional or organizational development occurring between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3 via mcaca.smartsimple.com. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net; 231-883-8388.
Yoga sessions
MAPLE CITY — Yen Yoga & Fitness leads classes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Nature. Space is limited. Sessions are available through Sept. 29. Sign up at yenyogafitness.com or call 231-421-54396.
Evening book chat
INTERLOCHEN — The Wednesday Evening Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Interlochen Public Library. Read and discuss “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett. Sign up and find the text at the library.
History celebration
KALKASKA — Kalkaska County celebrates 150 years with a history tent from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5-7 in front of the Kaliseum.
Videographers Mark and Connie Vedder lead a living history discussion with local elders at 11 a.m. Aug. 7.
Other Aug. 7 activities:
- Artifacts display from noon to 3 p.m. at Kalkaska Historical Museum
- Downtown bus tour at 1 p.m. Meet at Kalkaska Senior Center. Register: 231-258-5030
- Ice cream social, time capsule displays and music from 3-5 p.m. at Kalkaska Senior Center
Submit items for the history tent by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/150thanniversary. Drop off items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4. Questions: 231-714-4614.
Old Mission exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Peter Dougherty Mission House displays an exhibition on the Village of Old Mission in 1852 through September. It highlights contributions of H.K. Brinkman and includes blacksmith works. Tour the house from 1-4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Gravestone restoration
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Men’s Shed recently completed a headstone restoration in Oakwood Cemetery. Members made a new grave marker for Edward A. Rothwill, who died in 1902.
The original wooden headstone broke. It is retained by the cemetery office.
The local nonprofit also assisted with the numerous white crosses in Onominese Indian Cemetery near Northport.
