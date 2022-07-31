Call for projects
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan invites northwest Lower Michigan agencies to submit projects by Aug. 1 for the 2022 Day of Caring.
Day of Caring is Sept. 15. Learn about projects and sign up to volunteer at unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during August.
The Job Club Employment Series Two meets at 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 29. Topics include freelancing, resumes and cover letters and Social Security benefits. The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and a men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 and 26 via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities.
Nursing student scholarship
BELLAIRE — The Helen Marker Memorial Nursing Scholarship is for students residing in Antrim County or Antrim County school district who are enrolled in a nursing program.
Applicants must submit a one-page letter detailing their educational goals and financial need as well as a completed application.
Send three letters of recommendation to P.O. Box 943 in Bellaire, MI 49615 or helenmarkerscholarship@gmail.com.
Learn more at helenmarkerscholarship.com.
LTC annual meeting
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy hosts its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Lyric Theater.
Registration: 231-347-0991.
Railroad discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Photos and a DVD show train wrecks. Masks are recommended. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Reading program finale
INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen Public Library Summer Reading Program concludes at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Green Lake Township Memorial Park/ Freedom Park. Create a mini sloop or schooner with Challenge Island.
Cyber-safety webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, the FBI and Michigan Cybercrimes Unit offer a free cyber-safety webinar at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 via Zoom.
Parents and caregivers can learn about online privacy, cyberbullying, online behaviors and other topics.
Register via Eventbrite.com. More details: 231-929-4250.
Outdoor dance
BELLAIRE — Traverse City Dance Project performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology.
This show is free, but registration is appreciated at tcdanceproject.org/events.
Art in the Park winners
PETOSKEY — More than 100 artists participated in the annual Art in the Park, hosted by Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Dan Roache and Cora Smith selected this year’s award winners.
Philip Yamron received Best in Show for his glass work. Amy Weh, mixed media artist, received second place, and Nathan Grubich, sculptor, came in third.
Honorable mentions: Samuel Yao, fiber; Nancy Grimsley, pottery; Corey Bechler, pottery; Julie Schwarz, photography; Tim Drier, painting; Marie Rust, graphics; Kwang Cha Brown, painting; Dominique Hopf, fiber; Marjorie Rawson, jewelry and Mallory Shepler, jewelry.
