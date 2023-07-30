Meet the senator
SUTTONS BAY — Sen. John Damoose will meet with residents of the 37th Senate District Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Leelanau County Government Center and 12:30 p.m. at Traverse Area District Library.
Bring questions or comments on state, community or business issues.
Appointments are not needed.
Horticulture garden tour
INTERLOCHEN — Plant It Wild will offer a tour from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Interlochen Arts Academy’s Horticulture Gardens. Meet at the pavilion on Lyon Road.
See the native pollinator garden, rain garden and other spaces on the school campus.
Native American talk
PETOSKEY — Professors Matthew Fletcher and Wenona Singel will present on the Native American experience at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Voorhies Hall at Bay View Association.
More details: www.bayviewassociation.org/events/mini-american-experience-lecture/.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse is seeking art for its “At the Corner of Art and Culture” project.
Artists can submit pieces that show local music, dance, artwork, literature, theater and film.
This project is supported with a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and matching grants from playhouse donors.
Submissions are due Aug. 5 to deb@oldtownplayhouse.com. Full details: OldTownPlayhouse.com/artist-call.html.
Antique show
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Antiques Show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Emmet County Fairgrounds.
Admission is $10 per person. Kids younger than 16 are free.
Arts event
NORTHPORT — Blue Ribbon Events will host the Northport Art and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Haserot Park.
Bring a nonperishable food item for entry.
Art festival
SUTTONS BAY — The annual Suttons Bay Art Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Marina Park.
Artists, a library book sale, food vendors and a kids’ area are available.
Clothing giveaway
EAST JORDAN — Bright Lights, an East Jordan girls youth group, is hosting “My Sister’s Closet” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lighthouse Missionary Church.
Refreshments, fellowship and free shopping are included. Women of all ages can receive free clothing items.
Rock event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Rock and Mineral Club will offer the “Rockin’ the Tailgate” sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Woodland Creek Furniture.
Items include jewelry, Petoskey stones, crystals and more.
Chorus program
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus will perform “Hooked on Harmony” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Presbyterian Church.
Price is $10 for students and $20 for adults at MyNorthTickets.com.
House concert
HARBOR SPRINGS — The next Rhubarbary House Concert features Riely O’Connor and Molly B. Moon at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at 3550 Five Mile Creek Road.
A $20 donation is requested for the artists. RSVP: 231-499-8038.
Airplane tops roof
BEULAH — Cognition Science and Discovery Center recently completed construction of the “Adventure 333” airplane on its roof at 232 N. Michigan Ave.
The project was led by Cognition board member Rich Brauer received assistance from Team Elmer’s, Gillison Excavating, Wheelock & Sons Welding, Kent Companies and others. Kim House donated the airplane, and Rotary Charities supplied grant funding.
Charity program
TRAVERSE CITY — Brys Secret Garden is collecting funds for Cherryland Humane Society through its “Propagate Kindness” charitable campaign.
This year, artwork by local artist and veterinarian Ed Farnham is featured on a hand soap, a linen spray and a pet bandana. Some of the sales proceeds goes to the humane society. Items are available through April. For more details, visit www.bryssecretgarden.com/propagatekindness.html#/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.