M-55 roadwork
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation begins M-55 roadwork July 27. Crews will rebuild 7.6 miles of the highway from east of Claybank Road to Udell Hills Road in Manistee County. New concrete curbs, gutters and pavement markings are also included. Drivers should plan for daytime, single-lane closures and one lane open at night. Work is expected to last until Sept. 19.
Meet the candidate
KINGSLEY — Scott Sieffert hosts a meet-and-greet event from 4-7 p.m. July 27 at Judson’s Market and Restaurant. Sieffert is a candidate for Grand Traverse County sheriff.
Shoes for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation’s Back to School Shoe program takes place in August. Kindergarten through eighth grade students may receive shoes. A $25 donation buys two pairs.
Phone registration is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28, 30 and 31 and Aug. 11, 13 and 14. Contact: 231-947-5050.
Yoga on the beach
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Yoga Flow offers classes at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays on the beach at Memorial Park. Each class is $15. More details: 231-463-4556.
Public hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority presents a public hearing from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 29 via Microsoft Teams.
Topics include fiscal year 2020 review, fiscal year 2021 budget and plan, local mental health needs and future direction.
Send written comments to 105 Hall St., Suite A in Traverse City, MI 49684. Call 1-810-258-9588 and use the meeting ID 246 428 453 to join the discussion. Questions: 231-935-3677 or 231-876-3207.
Candidate forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation partners with Michigan Environmental Council to host a forum for the 104th House District at 4 p.m. July 29 on Zoom.
As of July 13, Democrat Dan O’Neil and Republican John Roth are confirmed.
After the Aug. 4 primary, O’Neil and the Republican winner vie for the seat left open by term-limited Rep. Larry Inman.
Learn the candidates’ stances on issues like water quality and protection, public lands and public health. Attendees may ask questions.
County residents can register for free at environmentalcouncil.org/events_104. More information: 231-935-4066.
Peer Advocacy Group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts its Peer Advocacy Group meeting at 2 p.m. July 30 via Zoom.
People can learn how to advocate for their needs and the needs of others.
More details: djones@disabilitynetwork.net or 231-929-0903, ext. 321.
Grief camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice offer the Virtual Camp Good Grief from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
The free event is for Michigan children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after the death of a loved one.
Apply at hom.convio.net/virtualcamp until July 31. More details: 231-845-3423 or jmorris@HOM.org.
Consignors needed
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum seeks consignors for its annual Antiques and Collectibles Consignment Sale, from noon to 6 p.m. July 31 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1.
Items must be valued at $10 or more. The museum collects 25 percent of the proceeds.
More information: 231-938-9300.
Free legal clinics
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan recently resumed the free Legal Aid Clinic, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Individuals can receive confidential advice and problem clarification from Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association attorneys.
Registration: 231-922-4800; 800-442-7315.
Health department receives grant
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 recently obtained a $31,999 grant from Delta Dental Foundation.
The award allowed the School and Community Oral Health Services Program to purchase a van.
The vehicle will be used to distribute educational materials and transport equipment to oral health screenings and community events.
