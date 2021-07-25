College for Kids
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts College for Kids from Aug. 2-6. Ages 9-15 can explore arts, sciences, communications and recreation activities.
Cost is $100 for full day participation and $50 for half day. Financial assistance may be available. Register by July 25 at westshore.asapconnected.com.
Kids program
KEWADIN — Kids Club opens at 10 a.m. July 27 at Pine Hill Nursery. Call by noon July 26 to sign up. Contact: 231-599-2824.
Author pens tale
PETOSKEY — Mission Point Press recently published “Chance: From Turkey with Love” by Armando Gonzalez-Perez, who lives near Petoskey. The text is based on the author’s golden retriever. The softcover is $16.95.
Garden club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City gathers at 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Church of the Living God. Bring a lunch and then hear from The Botanics Garden Board Chair Karen Schmidt. A business meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. RSVP: 231-922-3666 or 231 357-9811.
Zumba program
INTERLOCHEN — Zumba Dance Fitness begins at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Donations are appreciated.
Women’s voting talk
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association hosts Mary Mackintosh at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at Hall Auditorium. She presents “How Women Build a Culture of Community,” discussing actions that led to the 19th Amendment. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-347-6225.
Portage open house
ONEKAMA — The Onekama OneFifty celebration continues with the Portage Lake Yacht Club Open House and History Presentation from noon to 3 p.m. July 30. Refreshments and stories are available.
The Portage Point Resort History Tour begins at 5 p.m. Meet at 8567 Portage Point Drive. Questions: Onekama150th@gmail.com.
Rummage Sale
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club presents its annual Rummage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the United Methodist Church garage and grounds. Call: 231-518-4066.
Band performs
LELAND — Lake Effect Family Band performs at 10:30 a.m. July 30 at Leland Township Library as part of the Summer Children’s Program. The concert takes place outdoors behind the library, weather permitting.
Ceramics exhibition
ALDEN — True Blue Gallery displays Lynn Fisher’s ceramics work and Barbara Van Pelt’s pottery. Visitors can also view ceramics-related artists from the local Whistling Frog Tile Company and Little Traverse Tile. The gallery is run by local nonprofit Torch Conservation Center. Summer hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. conservetorch.org
Peer support eventsTRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support activities in August. A men’s and a women’s group meet virtually at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. Aug. 3, 17 and 31. Peer Advocacy Group sessions start at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 19.
Spirit Club hosts Friday events beginning at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 3 p.m. The free program features instructor-led exercise.
Trivia Extravaganza starts at 3 p.m. Saturdays. The winner receives a $10 Grand Traverse Games gift certificate.
Rotary grants set
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently opened its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. The Assets for Thriving Communities program supports initiatives that develop, strengthen or build community assets for all, or make existing assets more accessible. Awards of up to $50,000 are dispersed over one to three years.
The Systems Change Accelerator grant funds innovations targeting root causes of community problems. Up to $150,000 are provided over two to three years, with a required 10 percent match. A meeting is required before submitting an application. Meetings are available until Aug. 13. Applications are due Sept. 1. Final decisions are made in November.
Contact Sakura Takano stakano@rotarycharities.org for Assets for Thriving Communities grants, and Freya Bradford fbradford@rotarycharities.org for Systems Change Accelerator grants.
Racing for charities
FRANKFORT — Traverse City Tourism invited five organizations to participate in the Ironman Charity Challenge Sept. 12.
Teams raise money for Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, Munson Manor Hospitality House, Frankfort Lighthouse and Single MOMM.
The charities can have one athlete compete in the entire triathlon or different athletes compete in each leg of the race.
Online donations and more information at https://bit.ly/3AOkylB.
