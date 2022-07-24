History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Admission is free. Learn more at walktchistory.com.
Garden club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets at 12:15 p.m. July 26 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. The program covers the history of labyrinths.
The club welcomes new members. RSVP to 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Singing event
INTERLOCHEN — Miriam Pico leads singing at 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Interlochen Public Library. This is part of the Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Kids story time
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and younger kids are invited to Story Stew at 11 a.m. July 27 at Peninsula Community Library. Songs and a related craft kit are included.
Money skills camp
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County 4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp goes from 1-5 p.m. July 27-28 at the MSU Extension Office.
The free camp is for youth entering eighth, ninth or 10th grades in the fall.
Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/moneycamp22/.
Concert and open house
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a community band concert and museum open house at 7 p.m. July 27. Bring a lawn chair.
Josh Martin performs
PETOSKEY — Songwriter and guitarist Josh Martin is in concert at 8 p.m. July 27 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. The show also features multi-instrumentalist Jenee Fleenor, banjo player Matt Menefee, multi-instrumentalist Seth Taylor and bass player Barry Bales.
Admission is $20 at mynorthtickets.com.
Home Tour July 28
EMPIRE — Friends of the Glen Lake Community Library hosts the Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28. Tour six homes in Leelanau County for $25.
Get tickets from Glen Lake Community Library in Empire and the Cottage Book Shop in Glen Arbor. More details: 231-326-5361.
Kids’ program
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts children’s activities at 10 a.m. July 28 at Helena Township Community Center. Ages 5 and younger can enjoy stories; ages 6-12 can complete a paper craft.
Balance Bike Club meets
ELK RAPIDS — Norte offers Balance Bike Club meetups at 10:30 a.m. July 28, Aug. 11 and 18 at the Elk Rapids Chain Hub at Rotary Park.
Sessions aim to assist preschool and kindergarten students with riding two-wheeled bikes. Bring a bike, helmet and snacks, if possible.
Outdoor concert
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts an outdoor concert featuring Luunappi at 11 a.m. July 28.
Bring a blanket or chair and listen to songs and stories. This is part of the library’s summer programs for kids.
Line 5 webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water (FLOW), Oil & Water Don’t Mix and Bay Mills Indian Community present “The Latest on Line 5” at 11 a.m. July 28 via livestream.
Presenters discuss efforts to shut down Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac. The free session is partly supported with a grant from the Mackinac Island Community Foundation’s Natural Resources and Preservation Fund.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3AdSFpb.
Genealogical meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society program begins at 1 p.m. July 28 at Traverse Area District Library.
Mark Mullinax presents “Using County Histories for Genealogy.”
