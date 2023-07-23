Arts college fair
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts hosts a performing and visual arts college fair from 1-3 p.m. July 24 in the Dennison Center for Recreation and Wellness.
High school students can meet with college and conservatory representatives. Admission is free to the public. Questions: academiccounseling@interlochen.org.
Water webinar
LANSING — Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents the webinar “Drops of Resilience: Empowering Communities through Source Water Plans” at 9 a.m. July 25.
The speaker is Kelly Hon, U.S. Department of Agriculture Source Water Protection specialist, Michigan Rural Water Association. This session is part of the “Drinking Water: Protecting MI Source” Webinar Series.
Sign up via Michigan.gov/EGLEevents. Questions: PearsonS@Michigan.gov.
Climate webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of EGLE offers the webinar “Overview of the MI Healthy Climate Plan and upcoming implementation opportunities” at 11 a.m. July 25.
This is part of the MI Healthy Climate Webinar Series. Register via Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.
Survey comments dueCADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy accepts feedback on developing a new strategic plan and explaining how the organization works to preserve land.
Complete the survey before July 25 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CALC_Public_Survey_2023.
Arts fair
CRYSTAL LAKE — The Congregational Summer Assembly‘s annual Arts and Crafts Fair goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26 at Assembly Ball Field.
Items include clothing, soaps, kids’ books, wooden works, jewelry and more.
The Cottage Treasures sale and a silent auction are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the CSA Building. Questions: CSAArtfair@gmail.com.
Raptor event
INTERLOCHEN — The Summer Reading Program concludes with North Sky Raptor Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. July 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids and families may attend this free event.
Accessible Recreation Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation and Norte present the free Accessible Recreation Day from 1-4 p.m. July 26 at the Civic Center.
Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, the Discovery Center and Pier, TART Trails and others provide information and activities.
Golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Life Links Memorial Golf Benefit starts at 1 p.m. July 26 at Grand Traverse Resort’s Wolverine Golf Course. The four-person tournament costs $150, including 18 holes, a cart, lunch and dinner.
People can win a car through a hole-in-one contest. Sponsorships from $50-2,500 are available. Proceeds support Grand Traverse Area Right to Life. More details: 231-946-9469; director@gtartl.com.
Women meet
BENZONIA — Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care meet at 5:30 p.m. July 26 in Mills Community House.
New members may register at the meeting. More information: benzie100wwc@gmail.com.
Novel discussion
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts Katherine Reay at 6 p.m. July 26. Reay discusses her new novel “A Shadow in Moscow.” The book is available to purchase from Cottage Book Shop.
Band concert
GAYLORD — Charlie Mallard Band performs at 7 p.m. July 26 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort.
Guests should bring chairs. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com.
May Erlewine performs
KALEVA — May Erlewine plays music from 7-10 p.m. July 26 at Northern Natural Cider House and Winery.
Price is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Free performance
FRANKFORT — The Traverse City Dance Project performs at 7:30 p.m. July 26 at the Garden Theater. Admission is free.
Garden walk
CEDAR — St. Philip Neri Catholic Parish presents the annual garden walk from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Kenneth Stachnick’s garden. Luke Woltanski provides music at the garden. Dessert is available. Entry is $20. Pay $35 for the walk and a Polish dinner. Tickets: stphilipneriempire.org.
