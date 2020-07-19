Youth camps
KALKASKA — West Side Community Church Elevate Student Ministries hosts the Outcry camp for senior high students from July 19-22 and Battle Cry for junior high students from July 22-25 at Starwood Ranch. Cost is $125 per camper. Questions: andrew@tcwscc.com.
‘Love Letters’ show slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “Love Letters” at 7 p.m. July 23 and 31 and Aug. 6 and 14. Each performance features a different couple and takes place under a tent outside the theater. Tickets are $20 online. Masks and social distancing are observed. Contact: 231-947-2210.
Direct primary care sign-up
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers direct primary care, a monthly membership that includes medical encounters, annual health assessment and primary medical appointments for follow-up and sick visits, some in-office diagnostic labs, screening, procedures and prescribed medications. A sign-up fee is required and then low-cost monthly payments. Interested persons may meet the providers during an open house on July 23. Make an appointment online or call 231-333-1331.
Christmas in July program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts its Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign virtually through July 31. Community members are invited to volunteer as bell ringers and share their fundraiser via social media or email. The campaign goal is $10,000, which provides services like food, utility fee assistance and more. Donations are also accepted to P.O. Box 5228 in Traverse City, MI 49696.
Financial assistance ready
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency received funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist with utilities, car repairs, housing, diapers, baby formula, phone bills and other costs. People are eligible if they meet income guidelines and live in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon or Wexford counties. Call 800-632-7334 or email CARES@nmcaa.net to apply.
Salvation Army appoints officers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army recently appointment Lts. Matthew and Haylee Winters as commissioned corps officers for the Traverse City location. Their roles include serving as worship and spiritual leaders, administrators, teachers, counselors, youth leaders and social workers. They will also oversee the thrift store.
Hall of Fame nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Nominate a former TC Central High School student or faculty member for the 2020 Hall of Fame. The 2020 induction event was canceled, but all recent nominations are considered in the fall of 2021. Eligible individuals excel in their fields, give back to the community, inspire current students and honor their school. Submit three letters of support and a photo of the candidate to the school’s main office. More information: biggarco@tcaps.net.
Area author tells story
BOYNE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published Robert Emmet’s “Close to My Heart: The Terrifying, Sometimes Humorous Journey to a Double-Lung Transplant.” Emmet, of Boyne City, writes about his experience with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a lung disease. The paperback book is $16.95 at Horizon and Brilliant Books as well as Amazon.com.
Helpline hours expand
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently expanded its helpline hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Families impacted by dementia-related illnesses, individuals with Alzheimer’s, caregivers and anyone interested in brain health can speak with a licensed social worker. The helpline is accessible by calling 866-232-8484 or texting 646-586-5283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.