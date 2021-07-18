Cardio drumming
INTERLOCHEN — Karen McLain, from FootLoose Fitness TC, leads cardio drumming at 2 p.m. July 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a laundry basket and fitness ball; drumsticks are provided. Donations are appreciated.
Paramedic training program
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center Regional EMS Education accepts applications for its paramedic program, which begins July 26. The program includes instruction at Foster Family Community Healthcare Center and clinical experience at EMS agencies and hospitals throughout the state.
Prerequisites include an EMT-Basic license, letter of recommendation and shot records. Sign up by 11 p.m. July 19. Contact: 231-935-7832; rrudzki@mhc.net.
Book drop closed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s drive-through book return is closed from July 20-22 while a book sorter is installed. Patrons may return books inside the library, or staff can collect items outside. Due dates are temporarily extended.
Author talks ‘Wizard of Oz’
PETOSKEY — Elizabeth Letts presents “Secrets of the Wizard of Oz: There’s No Place Like Home” at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Bay View Association’s Hall Auditorium. She discusses and signs her book “Finding Dorothy.” This is part of the Chautauqua Big Read.
Admission is $15 for the public and $10 for members who preregister. Pay $15 at the door.
Studio concert
GLEN ARBOR — Cameron Blake performs with guitarist Andrew Salibra and bassist Ian Thompson at 8 p.m. July 21 at Lake Street Studio Stage.
Tickets are $20 at the studio or Oryana Food Cooperative in Traverse City. Contact: 231-334-3179.
Opera performances
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association presents the Mainstage Opera Verdi’s “La Traviata” at 8 p.m. July 21-24 at Hall Auditorium. Tickets at BayViewAssociation.org/performingarts.
Library dedication
WALLOON LAKE — The Village of Walloon Lake plans to install a Little Free Library July 21 during the Hemingway Birthday Celebration. Friends of Crooked Tree District Library funded this project and collect books by Hemingway as well as those about his life, his family and his interests. Drop off texts to the box on the library porch.
Author event
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series presents Megan Miranda at 7 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. Miranda discusses her newest thriller “Such A Quiet Place.” A $10 donation is suggested. Register through the NWS website.
Christmas in July fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts its Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign July 23-24. The goal is to collect $10,000 for local programs and families. Community members can participate by bell ringing at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Family Fare on Eighth Street, Horizon Books, Oleson’s Food Stores on Long Lake and Hammond roads and Tom’s Food Markets (East Bay and West Bay stores). Donate at donate.sawmni.org/campaign/christmas-in-july-2021/c336186.
Donations accepted
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club collects items for its Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 24 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: old-style TVs, computers or appliances. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
Contact: 231-518-4066.
Bible school registration
WILLIAMSBURG — Vacation Bible School runs from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10-12 at the United Methodist Church. Kids ages 4 through fifth grade may participate. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Registration: 231-267-5792.
Library seeks stories
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library invites community members to share historical stories for “The Living History of Bellaire” project.
Volunteers record the stories and share on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Next Level Leadership of University of Michigan supplied a grant for this program.
More information: 231-533-8814.
Trooper recognized
CADILLAC — Michigan State Police Trooper Marc Moore received the department’s Meritorious Award during a recent employee recognition ceremony.
He is recognized for investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, which led to uncovering similar crimes.
Moore enlisted with the MSP May 21, 1995, graduating with the 112th Trooper Recruit School. He is assigned to the Cadillac Post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.