Monday concerts
ELBERTA — The inaugural “Jammin’ Mondays on Betsie Bay” runs weekly at 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Waterfront Park.
Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure featuring Donny Brown perform July 18, Bobby Murray’s Detroit All Stars are in concert July 25 and Planet D Nonet is on stage Aug. 1.
Shows are free, but donations are accepted at 703 Main St. in Frankfort, MI 49635. Find the event on Facebook for the full schedule.
Yarn group sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
Grief support meeting
INTERLOCHEN — A grief support group meets from 2-4 p.m. July 19 at Interlochen Public Library. This is part of the library’s “Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life” program.
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Carroll gives a local history talk at 2 p.m. July 19 at Peninsula Community Library.
Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — An addiction and recovery community conversation begins at 6 p.m. July 19 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom.
Topics include workforce development and programs for people impacted by substance use disorders.
The event is presented by Northwest Michigan Works!, the 86th District Court and TADL. Register at tadl.org/events or call 231-932-8502.
Poetry reading
EMPIRE — Sharon Oriel shares poems at 7 p.m. July 19 at Glen Lake Library. She reads from her chapbook “Lochan” and from Holly Wren Spaulding’s “Familiars.” Oriel plans to release the chapbook “Sky Report” later this year.
Wednesday walks
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy offers the Walking Wellness Wednesdays at 7 a.m. each week through August at Offield Family Viewlands.
Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. Contact: 231-347-0991.
Art fair
GLEN ARBOR — The annual Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. The juried event features pottery, paintings, textiles and other pieces for purchase.
All proceeds support Glen Lake Community Schools student scholarship program.
Art with Heart
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is open from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry marking or another creative activity.
Enrollment event
ALPENA — An enrollment event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Lieutenant Colonel Clement C. Van Wagoner VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Veterans can learn about VA health care eligibility, services and benefits they earned by serving in the military. To enroll in VA health care, call 989-497-2500 or visit va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
Research workshops
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum hosts research workshops from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 and 27.
Attendees can research using resources like maps and photographs. Admission is $10 for the public, free for museum members. Registration: 231-347-2620; jane@petoskeymuseum.org.
Kids class
KEWADIN — A kid’s fairy garden class starts at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at Pine Hill Nursery. Space is limited. Cost is $5 per child. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Yoga practice
TRAVERSE CITY — A gentle yoga session occurs every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Peninsula Community Library. A fee is collected at these events. Contact: 231-223-7700.
