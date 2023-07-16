Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Make newspaper owls at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 17 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 20 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Storytime Adventures includes “Big Chickens” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 18.
First Steps Science features the moon and stars at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. July 21.
National parks talk
LELAND — The program “Protecting Our National Park Sites and All Our Relations” begins at 1 p.m. July 18 at Leland Township Library.
The presenter is Kira Davis, Great Lakes senior program manager in the National Parks Conservation Association’s Michigan Field Office in Suttons Bay.
MDOT open house
INTERLOCHEN — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss U.S. 31 reconstruction from 4-6 p.m. July 18 at Interlochen Public Library.
Roadwork is planned along the highway from Sullivan Road through Reynolds Road starting in 2025.
Book club gathers
BELLAIRE — Nature Book Club discusses “The Nature of Oaks” by Douglas W. Tallamy at 9:30 a.m. July 19 at Bellaire Public Library.
Antrim Conservation District leads the club on the third Wednesday of each month.
Museum open house
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Museum hosts an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. July 19.
Meet new executive director Matt Varnum and view seasonal exhibitions. A Benzie Community Band concert follows. Registration is encouraged at benziemuseum.org.
Live music
ELK RAPIDS — Evenings on River Street features Drew Hale from 6-9 p.m. July 19 in downtown Elk Rapids.
Other shows: TC Knuckleheads, July 26; Sweet Water Blues Band, Aug. 2 and Dags Und Timmah, Aug. 9.
Plant program
BENZONIA — Plant It Wild hosts “Garden for Wildlife: Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife” at 7 p.m. July 19 in Mills Community House and via Zoom.
Virtual registration: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Outdoor shows
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts continues its Summer Concert Series with Paul Nelson from 7-9 p.m. July 19.
Other performers include Planet D Nonet, July 26; Joe Veloz and the Velozians, Aug. 2 and Wendell Harrison, Aug. 9.
Donations are accepted at https://tinyurl.com/3tykfsc5.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. July 20 at Helena Township Community Center.
Lightkeeper events
LELAND — North Manitou Light Keepers hosts the Lightkeeper Rally from 4-6 p.m. July 20 at Main Street Gallery. This is free; RSVP to shine@northmanitoulightkeepers.org.
The Crib Cruise is $50 per person and leaves from Fishtown at 6:30 p.m. aboard the Mishe-Mokwa, operated by Manitou Island Transit. Proceeds go to restoration of North Manitou Shoal Light. To attend, visit www.northmanitoulightkeepers.org/cribcruise.
Artist talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Dennos Museum Center Director Craig Hadley and Jerry Gretzinger converse at 5 p.m. July 20 in the sculpture court.
Gretzinger talks about his map project, which is displayed at the museum. Reserve seats at https://tinyurl.com/2p98pjpd.
Musical activity
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library hosts a musical event for all ages at 6 p.m. July 20 at Rotary Park Pavilion.
Bring a lawn chair and make music during this Elk Rapids Community Drum Circle.
Pickleball court fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Peninsula Township and Traverse Area Pickleball Association present a crowdfunding campaign for new Bowers Harbor pickleball courts.
If the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by Aug. 12, the project earns a matching grant from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.
For more details and to donate, visit patronicity.com/tapa.
