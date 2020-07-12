Township meeting
KEWADIN — The next Milton Township meeting begins at 7 p.m. July 14 at 7023 Cherry Ave. The planning commission hosts this public hearing about plans to develop Torch Lake RV Park.
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities accepts applications for two grants until Sept. 1. The Assets for Thriving Communities award supports community programs for one to three years. Systems Change Accelerator grants fund initiatives target the causes of complex issues for two to three years. A virtual training is scheduled for July 14. Contact: info@rotarycharities.org.
Meds collection
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan hosts a medication drop-off event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at the Petoskey campus administration entrance. Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter medicines, needles, cell phones, shoes, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Attendees must wear face masks. Questions: 800-248-6777.
Homelessness topic
TRAVERSE CITY — Next Chapter Host Homes presents an event at 8:45 a.m. July 15 via Zoom. Discussion covers youth homelessness and community solutions. Local musician May Erlewine performs. Questions: maureen@nextchapterhh.org.
Online spelling bee
TRAVERSE CITY — Kaplan Inc. hosts an online spelling bee in July for kindergarten through eighth grade students. The event includes oral spelling rounds, vocabulary rounds, computerized quizzes and tiebreaker tests. Cash prizes and trophies are given to the top three spellers and finalists receive medals. Entry is $125. Registration is due July 15 at onlinespellingbee.com. More details: 830-367-3825.
Open mic events
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts “An Open Mic Evening of Music and Spoken Word” at 7 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 26. Performances are outdoors, limited to 5 minutes and must be family friendly. Masks and social distancing are observed. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Donations are welcome. Sign up at office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Voter information
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area invites people to visit VOTE411.org to learn about the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general elections. The website includes information about local, federal and state candidates, races and ballot proposals. Resources for how to navigate elections during the COVID-19 pandemic are included. The page can be translated into Spanish.
Tire collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents may make an appointment for the Scrap Tire Collection, set from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 6. Call the RecycleSmart hotline at 231-995-6075 to sign up.
Alumni honored
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC recently announced three 2020 recipients of the Outstanding Alumni Award. Lorraine Beers (1975-77) worked in perinatal outreach, obstetrics, home care, school nursing and infection control/infectious diseases. She served on the Munson Regional Healthcare Foundations Board, the Rotary Charities Board of Directors and the Rotary World Community Service committee. George Comden (1951-53) was a member of NMC’s first graduating class. He worked as a bus driver, teacher, assistant superintendent and administrative director at various Michigan schools. Comden created the Class of 1953 Veterans Memorial Scholarship. David Milarch (1971) aims to clone trees through his Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, based in Copemish.
Classroom grants
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently awarded Kingsley Elementary School, the Greenspire School and Traverse City Central High School with Classroom Improvement Grants totaling $2,500. Kingsley teacher Patty Roussety received $1,000 to purchase flexible seating. Kris Galoci earned $1,000 toward a sturgeon program for a science class at Greenspire. TC Central teacher Doug Gle obtained $500 to improve the fitness center.
School gets funding
NORTHPORT — Northport Public School is one of six districts in the state selected for the From Students to Stewards: Fostering Great Lakes Literacy to Improve School performance grant. The award supports the place-based learning program “Leelanau Watershed and Waterway Expedition” for fifth through 11th graders. Funding is provided by MiSTEM Network, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, Michigan Department of Education, the Office of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Grand Valley State University.
