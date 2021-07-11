Walking tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The free Guided Walking History Tour continues its sixth season at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 10.
Meet at the corner of Sixth and Union streets and then learn about local history on a 2-mile walk. Groups of six or more can schedule tours at other times. Cancellations are posted at walktchistory.com.
Call for photos
LIVONIA — The Michigan Architectural Foundation accepts photographs for its inaugural competition “Architecture Inspires.”
Images should show how architecture inspires, motivates and connects places and people in Michigan.
Judges award monetary prizes for first, second and third place as well as honorable mention. Entries must be uploaded to the MAF website by 5 p.m. July 12. Contact: tcasai@tmp-architecture.com.
Ukulele program
INTERLOCHEN — Society of Traverse Region Ukulele Musicians (S.T.R.U.M.) hosts a free program starting at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
Reading program event
INTERLOCHEN — Miriam Pico provides musical entertainment at 10:30 a.m. July 14 during a summer reading program event at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can read to Chaz, a certified therapy reading dog.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshops for Michigan residents with Type 2 diabetes and their caregivers.
Virtual information sessions: 1 p.m. July 14, 6 p.m. July 15 and 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Wednesday workshops run July 21 through Aug. 25. Thursday sessions are July 22 to Aug. 26. Monday programs occur Aug. 9 through Sept. 13.
Registration: 800-633-7377 or classes.beaumont.org.
Summer concerts resume
GLEN ARBOR — Blues duo Mulebone kicks off the Studio Stage Concert Series at 8 p.m. July 14 at Lake Street Studio Stage. Tickets are $20 at the studio or Oryana Food Cooperative in Traverse City. More details: 231-334-3179.
Call for jewelry, bags
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library invite people to drop off jewelry to the library until July 15. Clean and lightly used designer handbags are also accepted. Items are available to purchase during the Glamour, Glitter and Glitz sale in September.
Submit art until July 15
GLEN ARBOR — Artists are invited to submit works for the “Everyday Objects” exhibition through July 15. Len Cowgill, Tamarack Gallery manager, judges the show. Glen Arbor Arts Center displays items from Aug. 27 to Oct. 28. Learn more at GlenArborArt.org/artists.
Tot Time
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time begins at 9:30 a.m. July 15, 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. The events are geared toward ages 2-4.
Garden walk
INTERLOCHEN — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City hosts its annual “A Magic Garden Tour” from noon to 7 p.m. July 15.
Walk through four private gardens, the Hofbrau garden and others in Interlochen and Grawn areas.
Admission is $10. Purchase through MyNorthTickets.com.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library continues the “Long Road to Recovery” series at 5 p.m. July 15. The group discusses “High Achiever” by Tiffany Jenkins. Texts are free to community members who participate. Refreshments and child care provided.
Zumba program
INTERLOCHEN — Zumba Dance Fitness begins at 6:30 p.m. July 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Donations are appreciated.
Camp Good Grief
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice offer the virtual Camp Good Grief from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31. The free event is for Michigan children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after a loved one’s death.
Apply at hom.convio.net/virtualcamp until July 16. More information: jmorris@HOM.org or 734-769-5821.
Society meets
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society recently resumed meetings, set on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in the basement of the Kalkaska County Library. Questions: 231-258-9265 or kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.