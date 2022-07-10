Cyber security presentation
LELAND — NMC Instructor Scott Goethals presents on cybersecurity at 2 p.m. July 11 at Leland Township Library. The program includes tips for public Wi-Fi, passwords, email phishing scams, social media and more.
Roundabout project
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation builds a roundabout at the U.S. 31/M22 intersection starting July 12. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians contributes $883,000 for the project.
In mid-August, M22 is inaccessible from U.S. 31, with traffic detoured to M22 on Schoedel Road. Work should finish by Oct. 31.
Walking tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers walking tours at 1:30 p.m. July 12 and 14 at 12014 South Leelanau Highway.
Learn about Empire’s history as a lumber town. Other events: July 19, 21, 26 and 28. Admission is $15 at mynorthtickets.com.
Manitou Passage talk
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society presents Jonathan P. Hawley at 4 p.m. July 12 at the society and via Zoom.
Hawley talks about his book “Guardians of the Manitou Passage: A Chronicle of Service to Lake Michigan Mariners, 1840-1915.”
Register at https://bit.ly/3I6cEIp.
Open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority presents a public open house from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 13 along the Boardman River behind Kilwins and Pangea’s Pizza.
The DDA hired Inform Studio to develop plans for a riverfront and pedestrian plaza behind the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street. Open house attendees can learn about the process and provide input on the design. Learn more at dda.downtowntc.com.
Virtual conference
NEW YORK — Michigan residents are invited to a free virtual conference from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. July 13 as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Educating America Tour.
Sessions cover dementia and other conditions, estate planning and elder law and more. Also, singer-songwriter David Molinari of Senior Sing-A-Long performs.
Register at alzfdn.org/tour. Call the AFA helpline at 866-232-8484 with questions.
Caregiver webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Caring for the Caregiver” webinar starts at noon July 13.
Learn about self-care strategies and how caregiving impacts mental and physical health. Registration: 231-592-9498; demitzch@msu.edu.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center staff accepts submissions for its “Vessels” exhibition through July 13.
Pieces are displayed Aug. 26 through Oct. 27. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Gardening discussion
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild hosts a program at 7 p.m. July 13 via Zoom. Landscape business owner Benjamin Vogt presents about native plant communities at home. He is writing a book titled “Fundamentals of Garden Layers.”
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts story time for ages 5 and younger and crafts for ages 6-12 at 10 a.m. July 14 at Helena Township Community Center.
Dining series
SUTTONS BAY — The Arcturos Dining Series continues at 7 p.m. July 14 at Black Star Farms.
A welcome reception features a themed cocktail at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $148 per person and includes five food and wine pairings, tax and service fee. Tickets: blackstarfarms.com/arcturos-dining-series/.
Benzie lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society presents “The Trapp Farm” at 7 p.m. July 14 at Mills Community House and via Zoom. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture series.
‘The Crucible’ opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre opens its production of “The Crucible” at 7:30 p.m. July 14 at Civic Center Park.
Recommended for ages 13 and older. Seats are $75 at mynorthtickets.com.
Student receive books
BEAVER ISLAND — PoWeR! Book Bags recently completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway at Beaver Island School. Children selected four new books to keep and received a composition book and crayons.
The program was possible because of the Beaver Island Elks Lodge and the Youth Advisory Council of Charlevoix.
