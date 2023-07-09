Museum programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Make a picture with strings and watercolor paint at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 10 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 13 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Storytime Adventures includes “Splash!” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 11.
First Steps Science features craters at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. July 14.
Kids dental fair
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan offers a free children’s dental fair from July 11 through Aug. 4 outside of Delta Dental at Copper Ridge.
Services are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Volunteers can sign up via unitedwaynwmi.org/volunteer.
Tai chi classes
LANSING — MSU Extension presents Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday from July 11 to Sept. 7.
Classes occur via Zoom. Sign up by July 10 via https://events.anr.msu.edu/TaiChi_July11/.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
History program
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Museum hosts a pop-up program at 2 p.m. July 11. Local residents Harold Case and Bud Ballard discuss the 1960s kart races in Beulah.
Railroad discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers the connection between railroads and the circus. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
‘Collage’ show
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Camp presents its annual “Collage” at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Adult seats are $34; kids are $19. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is available from 10 a.m. to noon July 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for jewelry making, drawing or another activity.
Kids classes
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery hosts a kids class at 10:30 a.m. July 12. Each child can make a fairy garden for $10.
Other classes include garden art on July 19 and flower arranging on July 26. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Musical entertainer
INTERLOCHEN — Kids’ musical entertainer Kevin Divine performs at 10:30 a.m. July 12 at Interlochen Public Library. This interactive concert is geared toward kids and families. More details: 231-276-6767.
Auschwitz book discussion
BELLAIRE — Page Turners discusses “The Daughter of Auschwitz” by Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant at 6:30 p.m. July 12 at Bellaire Public Library.
Moth, monarchs talk
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy continue the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. July 13 via Zoom.
Learn about the Hypena opulenta moth and how it can help prevent invasive swallow-wort vines.
Register at https://bit.ly/3KYhA3P.
Kids play time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers Tot Time at 10 a.m. July 13 and Baby Time at 10 a.m. July 14.
Families with young kids can participate. More details: 231-276-6767.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club gathers at 10 a.m. July 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
Adulting 101 program
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension continues its free Adulting 101 series at 1 p.m. July 13 via Zoom.
Teens and young adults can learn about taking care of their clothes, including ironing, sewing and laundry tips.
Register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101s23.
