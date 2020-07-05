Church services to be held outdoors
TRAVERSE CITY — West Side Community Church hosts outdoor services on the lawn at 10 a.m. July 5 and 26.
Attendees may bring chairs and a picnic lunch. Online worship is available July 12 and 19.
Summer learning camps slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Sylvan Learning offers virtual summer camps July 6-31.
Topics include reading and math for grades three through eight; essay writing for grades six through eight; and reading, algebra and essay writing for grades nine through 12.
Live online sessions are available. Registration: 616-957-4617.
Board meeting scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners canceled its study session, scheduled at 8 a.m. July 8 at the Governmental Center.
The next regular meeting is July 15.
Medication collection
CHEBOYGAN — McLaren Northern Michigan hosts a medication drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Cheboygan campus near the emergency department.
Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter medicines, needles, cell phones, shoes, eyeglasses and hearing aids.
Attendees must wear face masks. Questions: 800-248-6777.
Free memory screenings
NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America provides the free, confidential National Memory Screening Program Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 8.
Participants answer questions about memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.
Screenings are through a video conference. Call 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.
Duck race to be held on July 9
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Optimist Club hosts its annual duck race July 9 on the Boardman River.
Businesses can purchase a duck for $100 or golden goose for $300.
Proceeds benefit local youth groups. Register by July 6. Spectators can watch via tcoptimist.org.
Youth art contest deadline July 10
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital host a youth art contest.
The theme is “Michigan at Play,” which can include images of active lifestyles.
Kids can submit their 8-by-10 inch horizontal pieces until July 10. More information: info@oliverart.org.
BACN accepts donations
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is open for donation drop-offs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays this summer.
Accepted items include clean clothes, footwear, accessories, towels and bedding.
Donate through Sept. 5. Contact: 231-882-9544.
Meetings canceled in Kalkaska
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society scrapped all 2020 meetings. The group plans to resume events in March 2021.
Meanwhile, society members can answer questions about family history research.
Contact: kgs0018@yahoo.com or 231-258-9265.
Festival items available
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 National Cherry Festival is canceled, but commemorative pins are sold starting in early July.
Pins allow entrance into the beer tent during the 2021 event.
Each costs $5.
The 2020 print and other merchandise are available for pickup from the festival office on Union Street.
Contact: 231-947-4230.
Virtual tours of Dougherty House
TRAVERSE CITY — The 1842 Peter Dougherty House is closed temporarily, but people can virtually tour the building through Facebook.
The house served as a Presbyterian mission, farm house, resort and summer home.
There are two walking trails and a garden nearby.
The board will decide by July 31 if the house will open to in-person visits this summer.
Free HIV testing in several counties
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers free HIV testing and mail-order condoms to residents in Kalkaska, Crawford, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties.
Order condoms online and send questions to condoms@dhd10.org. HIV tests are confidential and financial aid may be available.
Call 888-217-3904, option 2 to make an appointment.
Professional awards available
TRAVERSE CITY — Five scholarships are available for creative professionals through the 2020-21 Leadership Grand Traverse program.
The Michigan Film and Digital Media Office at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation provides funding, covering most of the tuition fee for participants.
Program sessions highlight the regional economy, state and local government, natural resources, educational institutions and more.
Eligible candidates must work directly in a creative sector.
Applications are due July 10 at noon on the Traverse Connect website.
Specify the Creative Coast Scholarship in the Leadership Grand Traverse application.
