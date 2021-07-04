Donations needed
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library accept clean and lightly used handbags and new or preowned jewelry for its Glamour, Glitter and Glitz sale in September.
Items are accepted at the library.
Artwork accepted
GLEN ARBOR — “The Clothesline Exhibit” runs July 24 through Aug. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Submit unframed paintings, drawings, photographs or collages on a sheet of paper.
Works are displayed outdoors. Entries are due July 6. More details: 231-334-6112.
Summer program begins
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library kicks off the Summer Reading Club “Tails and Tales” at 10:30 a.m. July 7.
Activities include stories, signing, crafts, kite flying, bubbles and playing with bug kits. Kids can read to Chaz, a St. Bernard.
Cornhole tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival hosts a cornhole tournament starting at noon July 7.
Everyone plays four random games, recording the points difference to determine the seeding for a double elimination round.
Entry is $40 per team. Cash prizes for the top three teams.
Sign up at cherryfestival.org.
Library fundraiser
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts the annual garage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8-9 and 9 a.m. to noon July 10 at 2095 Log Lake Road.
Find tools, crafts, furniture, holiday items and more. Proceeds support the library. More details: 231-384-6032.
Yoga classes
INTERLOCHEN — Yoga sessions begin at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in July at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Space is limited.
Donations are appreciated.
Knitting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in July at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring a project to work on.
Outdoor theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre begins its summer 2021 season July 8 at Civic Center Park.
Outdoor performances include “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “The Sound of Music.” Shows rotate daily. Attendees should bring a chair.
Find tickets and more details at parallel45.org.
Blues duo performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Mulebone opens its Michigan tour at 6:30 p.m. July 8 on the patio at Thirsty Fish Sports Grill.
John Ragusa and Hugh Pool play blues, folk and other acoustic-based music.
NWS event
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts Dax-Devlon Ross at 7 p.m. July 8 via Zoom. He presents his book “Letters to My White Male Friends,” inspired by a letter he wrote after George Floyd’s death.
A $10 donation is suggested.
Author talks Hemingway
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society rescheduled a virtual event with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville political science professor Andrew Theising for 7 p.m. July 8.
He speaks about his book “Hemingway’s St. Louis,” a look at how five St. Louisan families influenced the life and stories of Hemingway.
Little Traverse Historical Museum features an exhibit on Hemingway and his childhood at Walloon Lake. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Admission is $3 for adults.
Members and children are free.
Live radio broadcast
TRAVERSE CITY — WTCM News Talk 580 airs the 1,000th episode of “Words to the Wise” at 9 a.m. July 9 from the City Opera House stage.
General admission is $10 at cityoperahouse.org.
Arts grants, webinars
LANSING — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs accepts mini-grant applications for local project and training for the 2022 fiscal year.
Nonprofits, schools and municipalities can request funding for arts and culture programs and professional or organizational development occurring between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network offers these informational sessions to review guidelines:
- 11 a.m. July 9, 12, 23 26 and 30
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3 via mcaca.smartsimple.com.
Questions: 231-883-8388.
Public open house
BOYNE CITY — Boyne Heritage Center hosts a public open house from 6-9 p.m. July 9 at the museum space inside City Hall. Read about history and view the LaFrance fire truck.
The center is working to create a digital catalog of historical photographs, documents and artifacts as well as complete the museum space. boyneheritage.org
Summer program awarded
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area YMCA received $40,000 from the Michigan Department of Education to provide summer learning opportunities for children.
Support from the Michigan Department of Education allows YMCAs to offer traditional camp programs that address academic needs created during the pandemic.
Register for programs at cadillacareaymca.org.
