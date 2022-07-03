Mini-grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan nonprofits, schools and municipalities can apply for mini-grants until 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The Michigan Arts and Culture Council accepts applications for local projects and training that takes place in fiscal year 2023.
Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network offers webinars to review guidelines and assist applicants at 1 p.m. July 13 and 27 and 9 a.m. July 8, 15 and 30. Contact arts@nwmiarts.net for the Zoom link or with questions.
All grants must be submitted via macc.smartsimple.com.
Home Makeover Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union launched its 10th annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes, with the grand prize at $50,000.
The winner can put that money toward home improvements like updating the kitchen, repairing the roof or adding to the building.
Michigan residents may enter daily at any branch location, most ATMs or LMCU.org until July 8.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Scholarships available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury accepts applications for the Fostering Futures Scholarship until Aug. 1.
Young adults may apply if they experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday. The award can help cover tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies at a Michigan degree-granting college or university.
Learn more at fosteringfutures-mi.com. Questions: 888-447-2687; mistudentaid@michigan.gov.
Tuition giveaway
LANSING — The Michigan Education Trust invites Michiganders to sign up for the 35th Anniversary $1.5 Million Giveaway by Aug. 31.
Families can enter on behalf of beneficiaries who are age 5 or younger. Multiple individuals may enter on behalf of the same child. The MET plans to award 100, $15,000 prepaid tuition prizes for use at a community college, university or technical school.
Enter the contest at METgiveaway.com.
Court volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The 13th Circuit Court Family Division and Probate Court invite residents to get involved with Volunteer Services.
Roles include transporting youth, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), guardianship review and more. Experience is not required.
Contact: 231-922-4827 or jweber@gtcountymi.gov. Learn more at gtcountymi.gov/605/Volunteer-Services.
School accredited
KINGSLEY — St. Mary of Hannah Catholic School was re-accredited by the Michigan Non-Public School Accrediting Association. The Kingsley facility is one of the Gaylord Diocese Catholic schools and serves young 5s through eighth graders.
The National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Schools provide the structure for accreditation.
The benchmarks measure the school’s Catholic mission and religious education, governance and stakeholder involvement, curriculum, instruction and student learning, financial and human resource management, strategic planning, technology and marketing.
The school is enrolling students for the 2022-23 year. Tuition assistance scholarships are available to all families. Call 231-263-5288 for more details.
