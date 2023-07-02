Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Make a picture with strings and watercolor paint at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 3 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 6 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Create a rocket from 4-7 p.m. July 5 during Cherry Town Fun Night. First Steps Science features moon exploration at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. July 7.
Boat parade
GLEN ARBOR — The 4th of July Boat Parade starts at 3 p.m. July 4 at Glen Lake Yacht Club.
Boat decorations are encouraged. Registration not needed.
Patriotic concert
PETOSKEY — Bay View presents the annual “Forthfest” concert at 8 p.m. July 4.
Tickets: https://bva.booktix.com. Questions: 231-347-6225.
Library concert
SUTTONS BAY — Interlochen Public Radio’s Sound Garden Project presents a free program at 10:30 a.m. July 5 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library. All ages can interact with books and music.
Photographer talks
BELLAIRE — Photographer John Mark Hanson discusses his work on the text “Grandmothers of America” at 4 p.m. July 5 at Bellaire Public Library. Admission is free.
Concert series
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Downtown Development Authority hosts Concerts on the Square this summer.
Event schedule: Two Beats, July 5; Strings Attached, July 12; Bruce Walker and the Originals, July 19; Ryan Cassidy, July 26 and Foghorn Jazz, Aug. 2. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Ellsworth Community Square, next to Banks Township Hall. Bring a chair or blanket. Admission is free.
Group performs
ELK RAPIDS — The Steel Wheels concert starts at 8 p.m. July 5 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Tickets are $30 at accelevents.com/e/the-steel-wheels.
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Ages 5 and younger can hear stories at 10 a.m. July 6 at Helena Township Community Center. Also, ages 6-12 can make a kaleidoscope.
Alden District Library sponsors these free activities.
Free concert
FRANKFORT — Interlochen Public Radio continues the 2023 Sound Garden Project at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Art Center. Fivemind Reeds performs for free.
NWS receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series was awarded a $30,000 grant from The Wege Foundation.
The local organization purchased three wireless cameras, a livestream computer, video transmitters and other equipment. These are used for online broadcasts of events.
Council adds county
CHARLEVOIX — Children’s Trust Michigan approved the Child Abuse Prevention and Education Council to include Antrim County in its service area. The council also covers Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Learn more about the organization at upnorthchildabusecouncil.org.
Program grant
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension received almost $600,000 from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.
Funds will help the extension to expand its chronic disease and pain management programs for Michigan residents. MSU Extension partners with Area Agencies on Aging, the Arthritis Foundation of Michigan and the Disability Network of Northern Michigan to provide programs through 2027.
Find more details at canr.msu.edu/chronic_disease.
Bookstore donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books collected $9,139.96 for local schools during its spring book fairs.
Spring recipients are Central Grade, Long Lake Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary, Blair Elementary, Eastern Elementary and Courtade Elementary schools. Twenty-five percent of book fair sales go to the school’s classroom and library collections.
The bookstore gathered more than $7,000 for area schools during its fall 2022 book fairs.
