Health survey
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 encourages Michigan residents to complete the State Health Assessment (SAH) Survey. The survey is available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website until June 30.
Free MacPass stickers
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority offers the MacPass windshield stickers free to account holders through July 1. Stickers cost $1 each after that. Passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an $80 deposit and $7 set-up fee. Commercial accounts need a $200 deposit plus the set-up fee. Drivers can pay the bridge toll with the MacPass sticker or card, cash or a credit or debit card.
Medallion Hunt
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Medallion Hunt July 1-4. Visit the chamber on Facebook and Instagram for daily clues leading to a place or item in Frankfort or Elberta areas. Snap a photo and tag the chamber on social media. The first post with the correct place wins a prize.
Benefit sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Humane Society hosts its annual sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m. to noon July 4 at 7246 E. Harrys Road. Items include books, bird feeders, face gates and barbecue grills. Proceeds support the shelter’s spay and neuter and veterinary funds.
Holiday decorating
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce invites community members and businesses to participate in the “4th of July Hometown Pride.” Share photos of decorations and holiday family traditions to fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com, or tag the chamber on social media.
Porch decorating
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival hosts the Very Cherry Porch Parade from July 4-11. Community members may decorate their porch, yard, sidewalk or window with cherry-related items. Online registration is free. Share on social media using #cherryporchparade and #paradinginplace.
Cherryland supports nonprofits
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative recently donated $10,000 to two northern Michigan nonprofits through the Cherryland Cares program. Recipients are St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Baby Pantry in Beulah and the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City.
Share the Love donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City recently presented $33,067 to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Funds were collected during the Subaru Share the Love event, which ran from Nov. 14 through Jan. 2. Subaru of America donated $250 to charity for each new vehicle purchased or leased. Customers selected the recipient and the local business matched the national donation with $50 per vehicle.
Bus receives federal funding
BEULAH — Benzie Bus recently received a $563,721.60 grant from the Department of Transportation. Funds go toward purchasing electric vehicles, chargers, training and infrastructure. The northern Michigan transit system is one of six in the state that garnered an award. Benzie Bus will also receive four propane-propelled Ford Transits by the end of June, making its fleet 90 percent propane propelled. In 2014, Benzie Bus received a national award for being one of the leaders in propane bus usage. The system gets up to three years to procure vehicles and perhaps find a unique bus look for its year-round fleet vehicle and summer festival shuttle.
MDOT seeks public input
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to take an online survey through Sept. 30. The Michigan Mobility 2045 outlines priorities for state transportation for the next 25 years. People can send ideas and potential strategies to MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov or MDOT at the Van Wagoner Transportation Building, P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
