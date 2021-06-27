Tombstone cleaning
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers the “How to Clean Tombstones” training at 2 p.m. June 27 at Platte Township Cemetery. Other workshops: 2 p.m. July 11 at Thompsonville Cemetery, 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Stagecoach Cemetery and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Gilmore Township Cemetery. More details: 231-882-5539.
Theater workshops
FRANKFORT — Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre provides free online workshops for ages 5-9 and 10-14 from 2-4 p.m. June 29-30 and July 13-14. Topics include stage terminology and creating characters. Participants create a play to perform at the end of the workshops. Sign up at lakesideshakespeare.org.
Summer Reading Club begins
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Club at 10:30 a.m. June 30 at Freedom Park/ Green Lake Township Memorial Park.
Activities include program signup, Norte demonstrations, flying model airplanes and reading to a certified therapy reading dog named Chaz.
The “Tails and Tales” program continues Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The Aug. 4 finale occurs at the park. More details: 231-276-6767.
Local band performs
GAYLORD — The Drew Hale Band performs from 6-9 p.m. June 30 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort. Guests should bring chairs, food and beverages to this outdoor show. Tickets are $20 via MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 989-370-7873.
‘Golden Voices’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — “Golden Voices” begins at 7 p.m. June 30 at Old Town Playhouse.
This Theatre Under the Tent show features area musicians Doc Probes and David Chown. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for youth. Tables for six are $180. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Museum open
EMPIRE — The Empire Area Museum Complex is open from 1-4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays in July and August.
After a year off, everyone can visit the four-building complex.
Society launches site
EMPIRE — Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society recently created a website at lchp.org.
The nonprofit’s work includes preservation, educating public and private owners about the historic significance of their properties and providing advice on restoration. Online resources include Leelanau County organization information, the story of the Poor Farm and barn and how to get involved with local preservation.
Scholarships for foster youth
LANSING — The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund is open to youth who experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday. Eligible students are enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university. Apply by June 30. Questions: 888-447-2687; mistudentaid@michigan.gov.
Schoolhouse project supported
FIFE LAKE — Fife Lake Area Historical Society recently received support to put a new roof on the 1878 schoolhouse.
Great Lakes Energy People Fund granted $5,000 and Forest Area Federal Credit Union provided $3,000 toward the project.
Eikenhout Building Supplies in Traverse City donated shingles and all roofing materials for the construction.
The schoolhouse is a replica of schools in the late 1800s. Visitors can tour the building, the Fife Lake Museum and Fire Barn as well as view historic plaques and a local genealogy collection. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this summer.
Free reading event
LANSING — LAFCU is hosts the free Listen and Learn program “Space and Science” June 30 at 7 p.m.
Kids can virtually visit Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University to learn about the summer sky.
Impression 5 Science Center presents a demonstration about space travel and space’s atmosphere. Erin Faivor, programming librarian at Briggs District Library, reads “Rocket Says Look Up!”
Sign up at www.LAFCU.com/read.
The program also offers ongoing readings of children’s books through http://bit.ly/LAFCU-L-L. Readers can register at https://bit.ly/LAFCUVolunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.