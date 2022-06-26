Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly activities at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Make a bug out of clay and pipe cleaners and then design a jar at 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 27 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 30. Hear the story “In the Tall, Tall Grass” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 28 and July 1.
Weekly concerts
ONEKAMA — Portage Lake Association presents the Monday Night Concerts in the Park from 7-9 p.m. June 27 to Aug. 15 at Portage Lake Park. The series opens with The Rough and Tumble, a folk and Americana duo.
Show schedule: Schrock Brothers Band, July 4; Awesome Distraction, July 11; Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater, July 18; Jim Hawley, July 25; Blue Water Ramblers, Aug. 1; Funtastix, Aug. 8 and K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys, Aug. 15.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and a picnic.
Summer concerts
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio continues its “IPR Live” summer concert series. Free live music is available at different venues around northern Michigan.
Upcoming events:
- QuinTango at 8 p.m. June 27 at Historic Barns Park, 8 p.m. June 28 at the Garden Theater and 5 p.m. June 30 at Glen Lake Community School
- PULSE Saxophone Quartet at 7 p.m. June 30 at Bier’s Inwood Brewery and 4 p.m. July 3 at The Dairy Lodge
Fitness court opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Priority Health, Grand Traverse County and the National Fitness Campaign host the Priority Health Fitness Court launch party at 10 a.m. June 28 at 260 E. Tenth St.
The new court is next to Oryana on the Boardman Lake Trail.
Learn more at nationalfitnesscampaign.com/michigan.
Yarn therapy session
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project at these Tuesday events.
Garden club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets at 12:15 p.m. June 28 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Learn about the annual Garden Walk and Children’s Sensory Garden.
New members are welcome. RSVP: 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Spirituality presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Christian Science practitioner Tom McElroy presents “Spiritual discovery in a time of upheaval” at 7:30 p.m. June 28 at Glen Arbor Town Hall.
Childcare is available. The talk is sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist of Glen Arbor.
Art with Heart program
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is available from 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another creative activity.
Reading program kickoff
INTERLOCHEN — The Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” kicks off with kids’ activities at 10:30 a.m. June 29 at Green Lake Township Memorial Park.
Register for the Interlochen Public Library program at the event or call 231-276-6767.
Digital resources at library
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library recently received resources from the “MI Library is Now” program.
New digital content and program tools include audio and eBooks, virtual activities, outdoor programs and Chromebooks and Surface Pros that library patrons may borrow.
These were funded through two American Rescue Plan Act grants. Funding is partly provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan. MiLibraryIsNow.com
