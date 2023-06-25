Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Make a fairy house at 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 26 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 29 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Storytime Adventures includes “Lady Liberty’s Holiday” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. June 27. First Steps Science features a worm activity at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. June 30.
Support group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — A bariatric surgery and aftercare support group meets at 5:30 p.m. June 26. The virtual session is for patients who attended a Munson Healthcare virtual educational seminar.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics. Contact: 231-935-2400.
Nominate a judge
BAD AXE — Michigan Judges Association accepts nominations for its Hilda Gage Judicial Excellence Award until June 26.
The award recognizes a current or former judge who demonstrates competence in docket and trial management, contributions to the profession, contributions to legal scholarship and contributions to the community.
Nominees must be members in good standing of the MJA who served as a court of appeals or circuit court judge.
Send forms to prillg@co.huron.mi.us or the 52nd Circuit Court, Huron County, 250 E. Huron Ave., Suite 207 in Bad Axe, MI 48413.
Kids’ health clinic
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic June 27 at its Wexford County office.
Ages 3-19 can receive immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 231-355-7548 to register.
HIV testing clinics
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 encourages people to use its walk-in clinics on June 27, National HIV Testing Day.
Clinic locations and hours:
- 9-11:30 a.m. at 385 Third St. in Manistee
- 9-11:30 a.m. at 916 Diana St. in Ludington
- 1-3:30 p.m. at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac
- 1-3:30 p.m. at 501 Norway St., Suite 1 in Grayling
- 1-3:30 p.m. at 625 Courthouse Drive in Kalkaska
The Centers for Disease Control recommends ages 13-64 receive an HIV test. To order a free test kit, visit https://www.dhd10.org/hivtest/.
Kids class
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery hosts a class at 10:30 a.m. June 28. Each child can make an edible container garden for $10. Registration: 231-599-2824.
EMS open house
INTERLOCHEN — An open house and dedication for the Green Lake Township Emergency Services Station goes from 5:30-7 p.m. June 28 at 9426 10th St.
Music festival
CEDAR — Leelanau Summer Music Festival returns at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Sala Koncertowa concert hall, 6974 S. Schomberg Road.
Violinist Walter Verdehr, violinist Michael Ouzounian, cellist Carl Donakowski and pianist Young-Hyun Cho perform.
Admission is $10 per student and $30 per adult via MyNorthTickets.com.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police Traverse City Post seeks volunteers for its Angel Program.
Volunteers help locate treatment options and transport individuals to a treatment site.
New volunteers are trained June 29.
Call 517-897-2091 or go to michigan.gov/angelprogram for more details.
Yoga sessions
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center offers yoga classes at 11 a.m. Fridays at Empire Township Hall.
A $10 donation is suggested. Questions: 231-463-6993; jessicasharry@yahoo.com.
‘Jerry’s Map’ displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents “Jerry’s Map” through Sept. 17.
Michigan resident Jerry Gretzinger used acrylic, marker, colored pencil, ink, collage and inkjet print for his map.
Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
