M-22 resurfacing to start on June 22
ONEKAMA — Michigan Department of Transportation resurfaces M-22 from U.S. 31 to 8 Mile Road starting June 22.
The project covers 6.8 miles and should be finished July 18. Drivers should watch for daily single-lane closures and follow traffic regulations.
Sleeping Bear Park facilities opening
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore plans to reopen the Philip A. Hart Visitors Center in Empire and all campgrounds starting June 23.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the center. Park entries fees continue to be waived. Call 877-444-6777 or visit recreation.gov to make or modify a camping reservation. Questions: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Great Wolf Lodge opens June 23
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Wolf Lodge welcomes guests to the Traverse City location beginning June 23.
The 280-room resort and 38,000 square-foot water park open with safety measures in place, including disinfecting surfaces, social distancing in lines, pick-up options from food vendors and masks required for employees. Reservations are accepted online.
Community workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network presents an online event from 5:30-7 p.m. June 24. Adults can learn how to identify and control the spread of the invasive Japanese knotweed. Registration: habitatmatters.org; 231-492-0463.
Benzie Bayou fundraiser
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie presents its annual Benzie Bayou virtually at 7 p.m. June 24 via Facebook Live.
The event includes music, interviews and updates from the nonprofit host.
The community may participate by donating to the fundraiser and using #TheBigShare on social media. More information: 231-882-9510.
Diabetes discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension offers the Diabetes PATH series from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays starting June 25.
Six classes cover emotions, health eating, problem solving and more.
Michigan residents can attend this free event. More details: 616-632-7881; demitzch@msu.edu.
Free HIV testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Free HIV testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Thomas Judd Care Center. Walk in or call 231-935-7548 to make an appointment. Patients must wear a mask and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. The event is offered for National HIV Testing Day.
Missing Spire Campus Tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons offers the Missing Spire Campus Tour through June 30. Visit historic buildings like the chapel, now Kirkbride Hall. The two-hour guided walk costs $20 each.
Tours start at 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Cloth masks needed
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan seeks donations of cloth face masks for patients and caregivers.
Healthy community members are asked to make masks with cotton ties.
These will be distributed to patients when they leave the hospital, outpatient clinics and McLaren Home Care & Hospice. Contact: 231-487-3500.
Learning camps
TRAVERSE CITY — Sylvan Learning opens registration for its virtual summer camps, which run July 6-31.
Topics include reading and math for third through eighth graders; essay writing for sixth through eighth; and reading, algebra and essay writing for ninth through 12th. Live online sessions are available. Registration: 616-957-4617.
Rotary donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently committed a $50,000 matching grant for donations to the Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund.
Rotary Charities contributed $110,000 to the fund so far. Area nonprofits received more than $445,000 in grants since mid-March.
Recipients include the Leelanau Farmers Market, Father Fred Foundation and Michael’s Place.
