Summer library program
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library opens registration June 21 for the summer program “Tails and Tales.” Readers of all ages may explore the animal kingdom through songs, group games, crafts and science experiments. More details: 231-223-7700.
Arts grants, webinars
LANSING — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs accepts mini-grant applications. Nonprofits, schools and municipalities can request funding for arts and culture programs and professional or organizational development occurring between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network offers informational sessions to review guidelines:
- 11 a.m. June 21, 25 and 28, July 2, 9, 12, 23 26 and 30
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3 via mcaca.smartsimple.com. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net; 231-883-8388.
Live story events
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House and TCAPS present “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” weekly from June 21 to Aug. 9 via the Michigan Learning Channel. In each episode, a guest reads a book and an activity leader demonstrates a project related to the week’s theme. It is geared toward third and fourth graders.
Past and future episodes of the program can be found at tcaps247.com.
Plants course
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College offers the Houseplants 101 online course June 22. Learn to identify, select and take care of plants. Registration is $49 at ncmclifelonglearning.com.
Michigan novel out
CHEBOYGAN — The Kendall Sheepman Company published “Deadline for Lenny Stern” by Peter Marabell, of Mackinac Island. This is the sixth novel in his Michael Russo series. The text is $15.95.
JazzNorth performances
TRAVERSE CITY — JazzNorth performs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from June 22 to Aug. 31 during Theatre Under the Tent at Old Town Playhouse. The show features classic swing, Latin, funk, rock, blues, ballads and more. Bring a chair and food, if desired. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for youth (plus fees). Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Church auction
WILLIAMSBURG — The United Methodist Church in Williamsburg opens an auction June 23. Bids are accepted until midnight June 30 at charityauction.bid/WUMC. Proceeds support church ministries and community programs.
Future Summit
Traverse City — Northwestern Michigan College invites community members to discuss the college’s plans at its Future Summit from 1-5 p.m. June 23. Participants will listen to “EdTalks” on online and hybrid programs, partnering with businesses, educating adult learners and enrollment strategies. RSVP at nmc.edu/future-summit. NMC’s Board of Trustees adopts the final plan in December. nmc.edu/strategic-planning.
Magic show
EAST JORDAN — Magician Gordon Russ presents his Big Comedy Magic Show at 6 p.m. June 23. Russ and his sidekick George the Raccoon perform at the Memorial Park bandshell. This event is part of the East Jordan Freedom Festival, which runs until June 27.
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. June 24 at Alden District Library. Weekly crafts are available for ages 6-12. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Theater meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Town Playhouse, Inc. holds its Annual Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot.
Book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the 35th annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 25 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the library. The members-only preview sale is from 6-8 p.m. June 24.
Sign up at the door for $10 each or $20 per family. Proceeds support library programs.
Parent Network session
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers the Parent Network meeting at 7 p.m. June 24. The group is open to families of youth and adults with disabilities. Learn about healthcare and educational resources during the Zoom event.
Baby play
INTERLOCHEN — “Baby Time” begins at 9:30 a.m. June 25 at Interlochen Public Library. The weekly session includes books, music and play.
