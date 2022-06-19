Story series
TRAVERSE CITY — “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” goes from June 20 through Aug. 15 at City Opera House.
Each week, host Ben Whiting introduces a guest who reads a book and an activity leader who demonstrates a project. Content is geared toward first through third graders.
Shows air on the Michigan Learning Channel at noon Mondays. Episodes re-air at noon Thursdays. View them anytime at tcaps247.com or michiganlearning.org.
Writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Michael’s Place presents the free Writing through Loss Workshop from 1-3 p.m. June 20 at Interlochen Public Library.
Job Club meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers its Job Club at 2 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Discuss job shadows, job searches, employment skills and more.
Meetings occur weekly through July 25. No meeting July 4.
Reading program
ALDEN — Youth ages 19 and younger may sign up for the Summer Reading Program starting June 20 at Alden District Library. Pick up a reading log and earn prizes.
Spring donations
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association accepts donations during its Spring Programming Drive. Donations of $150 or more are matched if made by June 20.
The goal is to collect $97,500 to help ISEA provide ship-based programs and land-based Watershed Exploration programs. Learn more at https://schoolship.org/programming-drive/.
Candidate forum
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce and Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce present a candidate forum from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 20 at North Central Michigan College.
Candidates for the 37th Senate, the 107th House, Emmet County Commission and Charlevoix County Commission were invited. The primary election is Aug. 2.
Pilates course
INTERLOCHEN — A prenatal and postnatal Pilates class begins at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at Interlochen public Library.
A $5 donation is suggested. More details: 231-276-6767.
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Carroll gives a history talk at 2 p.m. June 21 at Peninsula Community Library. He shares stories behind the drawings in the coloring/activity book “Once Upon A Peninsula.”
Grief support group
INTERLOCHEN — The Comfort and Conversation grief support group meets from 2-4 p.m. June 21 at Interlochen Public Library.
These monthly sessions are part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life Program.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Leah Weiss signs her books at 4 p.m. June 21 at Brilliant Books. Her fiction story “All the Little Hopes” was published in July 2021.
Jewelry needed
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Woman’s Club seeks jewelry to sell during its art fair in July.
Drop off unused items at Glen Lake Community Library in Empire, Glen Lake Salon in Glen Arbor, The Cottage Book Ship in Glen Arbor or Salon Bellissima in Empire. Contact: glwcjewelry@gmail.com.
Craft show vendors
WILLIAMSBURG — The Yuba Historical Society accepts applications for the Color Tour Craft Show, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
Interested vendors can contact 231-938-2229 or Shirleylewis365@aol.com.
Art Park participates in Blue Star Museums
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park participates in Blue Star Museums, which offers free admission for active military personnel and their families through Sept. 5.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.
Other local members include the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum in Northport and the Leelanau Historical Society Museum in Leland.
