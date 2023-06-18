Reading program signup
ALDEN — Teens and kids can register for the Summer Reading Program at Alden District Library starting June 19.
Enrollment ends July 1. More details: 231-331-4318.
AI lesson
TRAVERSE CITY — Patricia Henkel teaches a class on ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence at 5:30 p.m. June 19 at Peninsula Community Library. Learn how to use AI from a smartphone.
Space is limited. RSVP: 231-223-7700.
Health clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic June 20 at its Crawford County office.
Ages 3-19 can obtain immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 231-355-7548 to register.
Senior Expo
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Senior Services 2023 Senior Expo goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Suttons Bay High School.
Activities include blood pressure checks, “A Taste of Leelanau,” information about volunteering and employment and more.
Tour the museum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center offers docent-led tours at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 20.
Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
Walking tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours hosts the Historic Empire Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. June 20, 22, 27 and 29.
Learn about Empire’s history as a lumber town. Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 248-931-9440.
Peninsula talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts a history talk at 2 p.m. June 20.
Old Mission Peninsula School third graders share their artwork from the “Once Upon A Peninsula” activity book, and Tim Carroll discusses one-room schoolhouses.
DNR seeks comments
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts virtual public meetings at 6 p.m. June 20 and 2 p.m. June 21 via Microsoft Teams.
The DNR provides details on the state land review process and accepts feedback on whether to keep, exchange or sell DNR-managed public land in 11 counties, including Benzie and Manistee.
Comments and questions can be sent to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov.
Diversity talk
TRAVERSE CITY — “Diversity Under the Dome: Stories of the Very Different People Brought Together by the Capitol — 1835-1956” starts at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at Traverse Area District Library.
Join in person or via Zoom. More details: tadl.org/capitoldiversity.
Great Lakes program
ACME — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club hosts MSU Extension Educator Mark Breederland at 7 p.m. June 20 at Acme Township Hall.
He presents “Great Lakes: Up, Down and All Around.” Questions: 231-938-9611.
Chronic disease series
LANSING — MSU Extension presents the Chronic Disease Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) online series from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays from June 21 through July 26.
Learn how to work with health providers, set goals, manage chronic disease symptoms and more.
Register by June 20 at https://tinyurl.com/5n6wv9bn. Contact: tiret@msu.edu.
Reading program kickoff
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library begins its Summer Reading Program at 10:30 a.m. June 21 at Green Lake Township Memorial Park/ Freedom Park.
Sign up for the reading program and enjoy activities from the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Plant program
BENZONIA — Plant It Wild presents “Plants for Shade: Take A Cue from Nature” at 7 p.m. June 21 at Mills Community House.
The speaker is Alysia Babcock, an advanced master gardener, conservation steward and master naturalist.
To register for the Zoom session, contact plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Art program
BELLAIRE — Art on Thursdays: Painting in Nature begins at 1 p.m. June 22 at Grass River Natural Area.
Materials are included in the $10 class fee. Sign up at grassriver.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.