Summer Kids’ Club
ELK RAPIDS — Summer Kids’ Club is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 21 at Mill Creek Elementary and Lakeland Elementary schools. Full day and half day are available. Space is limited to follow CDC guidelines. Register at weeareerpreschool.com. Contact: jmiracle@erschools.com
Offices reopening
TRAVERSE CITY — North Country Community Mental Health offices reopen June 15. Each outpatient clinic and clubhouse includes a respiratory hygiene station at the entrance with hand sanitizer, face masks and tissues. Staff and clients must complete a health screening before entering the facility. Telehealth services and help lines are available while in-person appointments are limited. Clubhouses in Rapid City and Petoskey remain closed. Other locations: Bellaire, Kalkaska, Gaylord, Charlevoix and Cheboygan. Contact: 877-470-7130.
Virtual exposition
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Senior Services hosts its 29th annual expo virtually June 16. Gather information and videos from businesses, agencies and Leelanau County departments. Door prizes are raffled at 2 p.m. Call 231-256-8121 to enter the drawing. View the expo at leelanau.cc/seniorservices.asp.
Meetings set
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation hosts telephone town hall meetings at 7 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. June 17. Michigan residents are invited to give their input on the state long-range transportation plan, the Michigan Mobility 2045. Send comments to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or the MDOT Van Wagoner Transportation Building at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909. Contact: 517-241-7462.
Healthcare event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University hosts an informational session from 1-3 p.m. June 19 through Zoom. Faculty, advisers and current students answer questions about the physician assistant program. RSVP: nminfo@gvsu.edu or 231-995-1785.
Pantry on Fridays
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region operates the Hygiene Pantry from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at Jubilee House, 325 Washington St. Appointments not necessary.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby hosts its next online meeting at 6 p.m. June 16. Email northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org for call-in details.
Child care aid
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center matches area families with a licensed child care program. Criteria is based on age of children served, location, operating hours, budget and other factors. More information: 877-614-7328 or Candice@greatstartforkids.com.
Tobacco program
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers the free Tobacco Treatment Program for anyone interested in quitting tobacco use. Specialists provide information about medications; assist with obtaining patches, gum or lozenges; and offer counseling. The Michigan Tobacco Quitline is 800-784-8669. The local contact is Karen Ripke at 231-305-8659.
Free MacPass
ST. IGNACE — Mackinac Bridge Authority offers the MacPass windshield stickers free to account holders through July 1. Stickers cost $1 each after that. Passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an $80 deposit and $7 set-up fee. Commercial accounts need a $200 deposit plus the set-up fee. Drivers can pay the bridge toll with the MacPass sticker or card or a credit or debit card until further notice.
Benefits extended
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network provide members with free treatment for COVID-19 through Dec. 31. Copays, deductibles and coinsurance fees have been waived since March. The program applies to members with fully-insured commercial PPO and HMO plans and individuals with fully-insured Medicare Advantage plans.
