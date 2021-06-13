Strolling events set in Boyne City
BOYNE CITY — Stroll the Streets runs from 6-9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3. Events include live music, kids’ activities, food and more in downtown Boyne City.
Porch parade for Cherry Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival hosts the Consumers Energy Very Cherry Porch Parade from July 3-10. Decorate a porch, window or yard during National Cherry Festival week. Register by June 14 to receive a Porch Parade sign and to be placed on the map.
Post a photo to Facebook or Instagram using #verycherryporchparadecontest to enter the Consumers Energy contest.
First place is for the best use of cherries and other winners are selected randomly after July 12.
Fern discussion set via Zoom
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild hosts the “Ferntastic” program at 7 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Botanist Angie Bouma gives an overview of local native fern species and identification tips. Registration: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Science activities at Richardi Park
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts Mad Science of Detroit at 11 a.m. June 17 in Richardi Park Pavilion. Ages 5-16 can participate in the workshop “All About Animals.” “Tales and Tails Science” begins at 1 p.m. This is the kick-off event for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. Registration not required.
Thursday art sessions
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts “Art on Thursdays” from 1-3 p.m. June 17. Join a naturalist for this outdoor painting, sketching, journaling and clay session.
Book discussion set at Interlochen
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “The Gift of Second Chances” by Patricia Steele from 5-7 p.m. June 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Community members can obtain the text for free. Refreshments and child care provided.
Church rummage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Trinity Lutheran Church hosts its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to noon June 19. This event is sponsored by the Dorcas Society.
NMC project earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College recently earned a $27,000 grant supporting higher education partnerships between the United States and Colombia.
NMC’s project “Bridging Waterways Across the Americas” is a collaboration with Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay, the Universidad de la Salle and the Teusacá River Basin project in Colombia.
NMC Freshwater Studies students and faculty and their counterparts at La Salle work in environmental studies during the 2021-2022 academic year. Six NMC students and one faculty member will travel to Colombia in May 2022, and La Salle students and a faculty member visit Traverse City in June.
The U.S.-Colombia grant competition is supported by the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund, a public-private collaboration that originated in the Obama Administration.
Village obtains funds
ONEKAMA — Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded $40,000 to the Village of Onekama through the Nonpoint Source program. Funds support the Portage Lake watershed, including trout preservation, storm water management and green infrastructure improvements. Public workshops will occur to develop plans for specific projects.
Church announces personnel changes
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church lead pastor Dale Ostema plans to retire July 1. Ostema led the congregation to become part of the United Methodist Church denomination’s Reconciling Ministry Network.
The church also added contemporary worship services, expanded its missions and social justice work and increased outreach to people experiencing homelessness.
Bishop David Bard appointed Chris Lane as lead pastor. Lane served as associate pastor for 12 years.
He helps minister to persons at the Grand Traverse jail and has led classes and efforts related to peace and justice.
Bard appointed Linda Stephan as associate pastor.
She has almost 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and storytelling.
