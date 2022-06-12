Tombstone cleaning
FRANKFORT — Benzie Area Historical Society offers a tombstone cleaning workshop at 2 p.m. June 12 at Blaine Township Cemetery.
Another cleaning is scheduled at 2 p.m. June 26 at Gilmore Township Cemetery.
More details: 231-882-5539.
M-22 resurfacing
FRANKFORT — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins resurfacing M-22 on June 13. Work takes place on the highway from north of M-115 (Forest Avenue) to north of South Shore Drive and from south of First Street to the Betsie Lake Causeway.
The project is expected to be finished by Aug. 12.
Visit a bog
LAKE ANN — Plant it Wild hosts a field trip to a bog from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 near Lost Lake Pathway. Examine plant species in the oak-pine forest and bog. Registration: PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
Tribal presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists host Eric Hemenway at 6 p.m. June 13 at Traverse Area District Library.
Hemenway presents “A Look at Indian Country in the 21st Century.” He discusses current issues in tribal communities, such as Indian law and cultural appropriation.
Savannah program
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and traveler Karen Rieser presents on Savannah at 6:30 p.m. June 13 at Peninsula Community Library.
Virtual Baby Fair
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers the Virtual Baby Fair from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 14, 9-11 a.m. June 15 and 9-11 a.m. June 28.
Participating MDHHS programs include newborn screening, vital records, immunizations, the Michigan Home Visiting Initiative, breastfeeding support and others.
Register at mdhhsvirtualbabyfairsummer2022.eventbrite.com. More information: 517-284-4992.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — FLOW hosts author and water activist Maude Barlow at 6 p.m. June 15 via Zoom.
Barlow wrote “Still Hopeful: Lessons from a Lifetime of Activism.” Register for the event at https://bit.ly/39eA5Sk.
Conservation series
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District continues its “Protecting Our Lakes and Shorelines” series from 6:30-8 p.m. June 15.
Benzie Conservation District Invasive Species Coordinator Emily Cook presents “The Most Unwanted Aquatic Invasive Species: Identifying, Decontaminating and Reporting.”
This virtual event series was developed by the Friends of Spider Lake and Rennie Lake. Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
Group meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — A men’s group gathers at 7 p.m. June 15 at Peninsula Community Library. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Habitats program
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild hosts University of Georgia Plant Ecologist Meredith Zettlemoyer at 7 p.m. June 15 via Zoom. She presents “Extinction in Our Backyards: Habitat Loss, Land Use and Climate Change in Our Native Prairies.”
Sign up by emailing PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
Firefighter training
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Regional Fire Training Center partners with Northwest Michigan Works! to provide free firefighter training. The Firefighter 1 and 2 Class runs from November 2022 through May 2023.
The $2,000 per student tuition and the cost of books are covered by a $1.1 million Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Learn more about this training course and sign up at nwrtc-tc.org.
