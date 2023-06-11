Bariatric seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. June 12. Learn about the surgery and how patients may qualify. Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Art park voting open
THOMPSONVILLE — USA Today nominated Michigan Legacy Art Park in the “Best Sculpture Park” category in the 2023 “10Best Readers’ Choice” awards. This is the third year for the park to be nominated. Vote until June 12 at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-sculpture-park-2023/.
Parkinson’s support
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Support Group gathers at 1 p.m. June 13 at the Presbyterian Church.
Meet care partners and others with Parkinson’s disease. Information: 231-947-7389.
Invasives webinar
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy continue the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. June 14 via Zoom. Learn about the impact of beech leaf disease on Michigan forests. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3KV0X9d.
Stroke club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club provides Parkinson’s disease information from 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 14 at the Presbyterian Church. New and former stroke club members are welcome to attend. More information: 231-935-6380.
Garden tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Farm Club Garden Tour begins at 11 a.m. June 15. Cost is $15 via mynorthtickets.com.
Trail talk
WILLIAMSBURG — TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails discuss the Nakwema Trailway from 5-7 p.m. June 15 at Townline Ciderworks. The talk focuses on the segment from Maple Bay to Elk Rapids.
Book club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The adult book club Pageturners gathers at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at Peninsula Community Library. More details: 231-223-7700.
Youth performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse’s Young Company presents “Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! JR.” at 7 p.m. June 15-17 and 2 p.m. June 17.
Seats are $16 for adults, $8 for youth at oldtownplayhouse.com or by calling 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Deli discussion
EMPIRE — Author Micheline Maynard talks about her book “Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built A Corner Deli into a Global Food Community” at 7 p.m. June 15 at Glen Lake Library.
Library of Michigan selected the text as a 2023 Michigan Notable Book.
Kids’ health clinic
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic June 16 at its Manistee County office. Ages 3-19 can obtain immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Residents may call 231-355-7548 to register.
Annual rummage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Trinity Lutheran Church hosts its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 and 9 a.m. to noon June 17. Proceeds fund church mission projects.
Bar concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Harry Manx, from Canada, performs at 7 p.m. June 16 at Union Street Station. Tickets are $40 at the door. Pay $30 at Union Street Station, Oryana or Brilliant Books, or purchase at tcconcerts.square.site.
Car show registration
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts entrants for its Classic Car Show on July 2 in Old Town. Cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles are displayed. Participate for $15. Sign up until June 29 through cherryfestival.org.
