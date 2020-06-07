Prom photo shoot at Lay Park in TC
TRAVERSE CITY — Windborne Studio offers a pop-up photo shoot at 7 p.m. June 9 at Lay Park on Union Street.
Everyone is welcome to be photographed wearing their prom clothing. Donations support Boots for Kids.
Reiki courses start on June 10
TRAVERSE CITY — Psychotherapist Sally Litteton leads the six-week online course “Enlightenment Reiki: Embodying Original Reiki to Heal and Transform Your Life.”
Learn the Japanese methods of this alternative medicine.
The first class is June 10. Cost is $297.
Questions: drsally@enlightenmentreiki.com.
Goodwill hosting Gather for Good
TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan hosts Gather for Good at 3:30 p.m. June 10 on Facebook, Zoom or Channel 189.
Iain de Jong discusses his text “The Book on Ending Homelessness.”
An award ceremony recognizes six individuals for their work in the communiuty.
Voting rights talk via Zoom June 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Elaine Weiss presents her book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” at 7 p.m. June 11.
The National Writers Series hosts this event via the Zoom application. Ticket holders will receive a refund from City Opera House.
Waste collection on June 13 at DPW
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Conservation District hosts a Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 8 a.m. to noon June 13 at the DPW Station.
Acceptable items include tires, chemicals, batteries, cleaners, oil, paint and more.
Fees are required for electronics, latex paint and larger items.
Questions: 231-533-8363; antrimcd@macd.org.
Online yoga classes
TRAVERSE CITY — New Moon Yoga Studio offers many classes online through June.
Sessions include mindfulness, meditation, chair poses and more.
Visit the website for the full schedule. The studio plans to reopen this summer.
Bigs receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Kirtland Regional Police Academy cadets collected more than $2,300 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan (Bigs).
The money goes toward matching a child with an adult mentor for one year and costs of volunteer background checks for three months.
This donation is part of the Big Little Hero Race, hosted by NMC business communication students.
The event was canceled this year, but more than $18,000 went to Bigs.
Mall opens with precautions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Mall recently reopened to the public after shutting its doors in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Agave, Citymac, Target, Lakes Vapor and H&R Block offer curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store hours may vary.
The food court is also open with adjusted seating and carryout services. Vulnerable populations are invited to shop from 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Thrift stores open with adjusted hoursTRAVERSE CITY — Area thrift stores are open to customers with adjusted hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Salvation Army of Traverse City Thrift Store is open to shoppers and donation drop offs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fitting rooms remain closed. Customers should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Goodwill Northern Michigan accepts curbside donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at its Traverse City and Acme stores.
The Chum’s Corner location is closed until further notice.
