Social justice workshop
OKEMOS — MPHI offers a virtual health equity and social justice workshop from 1-5 p.m. June 7-9 and 21.
These dialogue-based sessions include information about how racism and oppression lead to health inequity.
Register at mphi.org/adjust. Questions: equityinaction@mphi.org.
Yoga sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Gentle yoga begins at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in June at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a mat, water and towel. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Garage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — AC PAW hosts a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-13 at 1640 High St. Not accepted: mattresses, TVs, electronics and large appliances. Drop off items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9-10. Call 231-587-0738 to schedule a different day or time.
Museum opens for season
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum opens for the season at 10 a.m. June 9.
View local history displays including information about Hemingway’s childhood at nearby Walloon Lake. Admission is $3 for adults.
The museum also provides walking tours of downtown Petoskey at 2 p.m. daily. Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 for museum members and free for kids.
Visit petoskeymuseum.org or call 231-347-2620 to schedule a tour.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in June at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring supplies for painting, drawing, coloring, jewelry making or another creative pursuit.
Train lecture
BENZONIA — Mark Worrall presents “For the Love of Trains” at 7 p.m. June 10 via Zoom. This Benzonia Academy Lecture is offered through the Benzie Area Historical Society.
Camp Out in Torch Lake
ALDEN — Camp Out in Torch Lake features Dixon Violin, the Gasoline Gypsies and Biomassive June 11. Tickets are $50 and include overnight camping. Pay $60 at the gate. Purchase at Eventbrite.com.
Poetry, prose readings
GLEN ARBOR — “Feed Me!” begins at 7 p.m. June 11 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Poets and writers of all ages may read their piece outdoors. This family-friendly event is part of the GAAC exhibition “Food Is Art/Art Is Food,” displayed through Aug. 19.
Quilt raffle
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Historical Society sells tickets for the Heritage Quilt Raffle. The quilt designs show Antrim County history.
Winner selected at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the museum. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Purchase at the museum or call 231-533-8631.
Pastor pens ‘The Cave’
GAYLORD — E-Free Church Pastor Scott Distler recently released “The Cave,” published by Christian-owned Covenant Books. The paperback text is $15.95 through Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
Art Beat
ELK RAPIDS — Mullaly’s 128 Studio and Gallery, Twisted Fish Gallery and Blue Heron Gallery present Art Beat through June 15. People are invited to visit each facility to identify art pieces and enter drawings for gift certificates.
Artists Charles Murphy and Ann Robinson give a demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. June 12 at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Summer camps
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Computer Information Technology Instructor Scott Goethals leads the CyberPatriot Summer Camp June 21-25 and July 12-16 at the University Center.
Sixth through 12th graders can learn cybersecurity basics and participate in a national competition. Cost is $20. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Maritime mystery released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “Le Griffon and the Huron Islands 1679: Our Story of Exploration and Discovery.”
Steve and Kathie Libert, of Charlevoix, penned this maritime mystery novel.
The paperback is $26.95 and hardcover is $34.95 at bookstores and online.
