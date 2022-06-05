Threads group gathers Mondays
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts the Threads meetings from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Work on a project while socializing.
Cycling classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club offers the Mountain Bike Skills Class at the Vasa Single Track off Supply Road. Courses are from 6-8 p.m. June 6, 13, 20 and 27 and July 11 and 18.
Learn how to ride, safe cycling skills and basic maintenance. Cost is $25 for CCCC members and $40 for others. cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org/mtb-skills
Wreaths displayed
BOYNE CITY — The Chief Shawano Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 at Veterans Park.
The display aims to honor veterans and educate visitors about soldiers’ experiences. Admission is free.
Reading dog event
TRAVERSE CITY — Reading dog Lani is available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Peninsula Community Library.
NWS journal release scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series 2022 Literary Journal Release begins at 5:30 p.m. June 7 at Higher Grounds Trading Co.
Student authors from the Raising Writers program and students from the North Ed Writers Studio join the NWS for this event. The journal is available to purchase.
Organization program slated
LELAND — Conquering Clutter Owner Beth Ruck presents an organization program at 1:30 p.m. June 7 at Leland Township Library.
Learn the basics of downsizing and organizing spaces at home and work.
Railroad discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. June 7 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers the history of locomotives of the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors. Face masks are recommended. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Church auction
WILLIAMSBURG — The United Methodist Church hosts a silent auction from June 8-15. Proceeds benefit church ministries and community programs.
Bid until 10 p.m. June 15 at https://charityauction.bid/WilliamsburgUMC.
Story Stew
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts Story Stew at 11 a.m. June 8 and 22. Stories, songs and crafts for preschoolers and younger kids.
Performing arts season kickoff
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Federal Credit Union Performing Arts Season launches from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 8 at City Opera House.
Attendees can learn about upcoming shows, tour the opera house and purchase tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 10.
Quintet concerts
GLEN ARBOR — Interlochen Public Radio’s Sound Garden Quintet performs from 5:30-6:45 p.m. June 8 at the Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The quintet is hosted by Pine Street Studios, a GAAC community partner. This concert is part of the center’s inaugural musicians-in-residence summer program. Reserve free tickets at glenarborart.org.
Kids’ clay classes
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts Art for Kids: Clay from 1-3 p.m. June 9 and 16, or June 21 and 28.
Cost is $110 for NAA members, $125 for others. Sign up at northportartsassociation.org or call 231-386-1113.
Grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently awarded seed grants to the National Alliance on Mental Illness- Grand Traverse and Preserve Hickory Hills.
NAMI- Grand Traverse received $10,000 to start “Ending the Silence” in area school districts. The program aims to help students with mental illness and mental health. Preserve Hickory Hills obtains a $10,000 award to fund way-finding tools for public parks: Hickory Hills, Hickory Meadows and Hickory Forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.