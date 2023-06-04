Highway resurfacing
MCBAIN — Michigan Department of Transportation will resurface M-66 from M-55 to east of McBain starting June 5.
Lane closures and pedestrian detours are expected until Aug. 11.
Boating discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Cruisers Yacht Club is hosting Jim and Lisa Favors at 6 p.m. June 7 at CenterPointe.
The Favors willdiscuss their boating trip to the Trent Severn Waterway in Canada.
Tickets are $5 per adult and $2 per kid at the door. RSVP: 231-642-7625.
Railroad talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan will meet at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
To be discussed: the GM/EMD F7 Diesel locomotive. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Parkinson’s support meeting
SUTTONS BAY — Parkinson’s Network North will meet at 1 p.m. June 8 at the Leelanau County Government Center.
Get daily living information from care partners and others with Parkinson’s disease. Contact: 231-947-7389.
Writing retreat
INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen College of Creative Art Writers Retreat Creative Writing Scholarship Awards will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. June 8 at Interlochen Public Library.
This also includes a participant reading and reception. More details: 231-276-6767.
Adulting 101 program
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension will continue its free Adulting 101 series at 4 p.m. June 8 via Zoom.
Teens and young adults can learn about buying a car.
Register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101s23.
Foreign policy discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum will host a discussion of nuclear weapons at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
Admission is $15 per person. Students and educators get in free. Tickets and more details: tciaf.com.
Gala event
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse is offering tickets for its Gala Encore on June 23 at City Opera House.
The evening will feature a show, appetizers, silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $50 at oldtownplayhouse.com or the box office: 231-947-2210, option 2.
Looking for Waldo
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City visitors can participate in a “Where’s Waldo?” search through June 29 at several stores and eateries.
Collect a stamp or signature on a passport after finding Waldo. Drop off completed passports at Brilliant Books by 5 p.m. June 29 to enter into prize drawings.
Beach bundles
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is offering beach bundles through June 30. Bundles include two books plus a drink packet or a puzzle for $5.
Donate jewelry
EMPIRE — People may donate jewelry for the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair in July. Sale proceeds provide college scholarships for Glen Lake High School graduates.
Bring items to Glen Lake Community Library, Glen Lake Salon, The Cottage Book Shop, Salon Bellissima or Pure Essence Salon.
A donation letter will be provided on request. Contact: glwcjewelry@gmail.com.
Summer camp signup
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center will offer its Summer Art Camp from July 10 through Aug. 24. Ages 7-12 can participate in crafting sessions.
The center received a grant from the Sally Guzowski Family Foundation to assist with admission.
Cost is $100 per week per student; scholarships may be available.
Visit the art center in person or online, or call 231-352-4151 to register.
