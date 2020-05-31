Thrift store opening June 1
TRAVERSE CITY — The Women’s Resource Center thrift shop reopens at 10 a.m. June 1. Customers must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The WRC accepts donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at bins outside the facility, 3030 U.S. 31 South.
Medicare 101
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the free Medicare 101 class from 3:30-5 p.m. June 4 via the Zoom application. Learn about the program and enrollment process from Fred Goldenberg, of Senior Benefit Solutions. Registration is due June 2 at 231-995-1700.
Voting forum
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the forum “Election 2020: Voting Rights Reforms in Action” at noon June 3 through Zoom. The featured speaker is Christopher Thomas, chair of the Election Modernization Advisory Committee. The meeting also includes a regional update on the U.S. Census. Meeting password: 765761. More details: 231-313-0359.
Concerts on the Lawn
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions changes the format of the annual Concerts on the Lawn, with radio broadcasts at 7 p.m. Thursdays this summer. Listen on WCCW 107.5 FM. Donations are accepted online for the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation.
Event schedule:
- June 4 — Traverse Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet
- June 11 — Jazz North
- June 18 — Miriam Pico and friends
- June 25 — Gordon Lightfoot Tribute
- July 2 — Peter, Paul and Mary Remembered
- July 9 — TBA
- July 23 — K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys and Remembering Patsy Cline, featuring Judy Harrison and ReBooted
- July 30 — Grand Traverse Pipes and Drums
- Aug. 6 — Jimmy Buffett Tribute, featuring Jim Hawley
- Aug. 13 — The Backroom Gang
- Aug. 20 — Dig A Pony: A Beatles Tribute
- Aug. 27 — TBA
Graduation ceremony
GLEN ARBOR — The Leelanau School hosts its 2020 commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. June 6 via Zoom.
Faculty, students and guests plan to give speeches during the event. Thirteen seniors are graduating, including valedictorian Cecelia Denton, of Maple City.
An on-campus celebration is planned during the summer.
Flag project continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Kiwanis Club of Traverse City members plan to proceed with their annual Kiwanis Flag Project this summer.
The project aims to raise awareness and 100 percent of sponsorship proceeds go to area youth-focused programs like the Kiwanis Record-Eagle Ski and Snowboard School, Student of the Month, Norte Bike Mas Safety Program and others.
Last year, the club project garnered more than $30,000.
More details: lsayreking@charter.net.
Call for blood donors
TRAVERSE CITY — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan seeks donors of all blood types, especially O negative. All employees and donors must wear face coverings and practice social distancing at facilities. Healthy people ages 17 and older may give blood. Call 866-642-5663 or go online to make an appointment.
Election workers are needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City seeks workers for the upcoming election. Inspectors receive $14 per hour and training. Questions: 231-922-4480; tcclerk@traversecitymi.gov.
CFS receives grants from partnersTRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan received multiple grants from its community partners.
The Michigan Health Endowment Fund provided assistance with emergency transitioning to telehealth services and mental health support for foster care children.
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the 13th Circuit Court Friend of the Court supported the Safe Haven program.
The Gerstacker Foundation supported the Child Trauma Assessment and Treatment Center.
The YouthWork program received support from the Corporation for National and Community Service/ Michigan Community Service Commission, Impact 100 Traverse City, National Park Foundation, National Forest Foundation, Grand Traverse Band, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Otsego Community Foundation and Benzie Community Water Council.
YouthServices was funded by the Schmuckal Foundation, Benzie County Community Chest, Optimist Club of Traverse City and the Traverse City Wal-Mart store.
CFS also garnered general funds from Zonta Club of Traverse City, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, the Rite Aid Foundation Kid Cents program, DeVos Foundation, Rotary of Traverse City Good Works grant and Cherryland Cares.
