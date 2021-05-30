BAHS update
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society opens the museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting June 1.
The Drake School is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July and August.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in June.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays, Quarantine Cooking starts at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays.
The Spirit Club provides exercise instruction at 11 a.m. Fridays.
Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
Free car seat checks
MANISTEE — Wexford-Missaukee Great Start Collaborative and District Health Department No. 10 offer free car seat checks from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Manistee Armory. A certified technician inspects the items for proper installation and safety guidelines.
Voter program
LAKE LEELANAU — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a program at noon June 2 via Zoom. The speaker is Jenn Hill, mayor pro tem of Marquette and board member of Citizens Utility Board of Michigan. More details: LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
Line 5 discussion
MACKINAC CITY — Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority discusses past and ongoing work for the Line 5 tunnel at 1 p.m. June 2 via Microsoft Teams.
Enbridge representatives and Michigan Department of Transportation support staff join.
View the meeting through the Michigan DOT YouTube channel or https://livestream.com/mdot/mscameeting06022021.
The public may submit comments until 10 a.m. June 2.
Call 517-241-7462 to request large print materials, interpreter services or auxiliary aids.
Society receives funds
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society recently received a $3,774 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. Funds will replace 17 old, double-hung windows in the lower level of the museum.
Members of Great Lakes Energy support the People Fund by rounding up their bills to the next dollar. That amount is distributed to nonprofits and charitable activities in communities the cooperative serves.
Summer concerts
WILLIAMSBURG — The Summer Outdoor Concert Series features the Happy Banjo Band at 3 p.m. June 3 at Samaritas Senior Living. Bring a chair and dress for the weather. Questions: 231-938-4673.
Summer lineup:
- Billy McAllister at 2 p.m. June 12
- Peter Bergin Ragtime at 3 p.m. June 17
- Diane Beauchamp at 3 p.m. July 8
- Brother Day Kelly and Matt Barber at 3 p.m. July 22
- Fred Walker at 2 p.m. July 24 (Block party)
- One Accord Bluegrass at 3 p.m. Aug. 5
- Sunshine String Band at 2 p.m. Aug. 19
- Hammer’d Dulcimers at 3 p.m. Sept. 2
Volunteer orientation
EMPIRE — The annual Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes training is June 5 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. This includes orientation for new and experiences volunteers.
Park staff presents the latest park news, including COVID protocols. Log in information is posted on the Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes website and Facebook closer to the event.
Telehealth for veterans
SAGINAW — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC expands telehealth services through the new Digital Divide Consult. Qualifying veterans can borrow internet-connected devices or apply for federal subsidies to obtain the necessary technology. Access remote services with the VA Video Connect application. telehealth.va.gov
Church receives grant
BEULAH — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church received a $48,360 grant to enable its priests, Christian and Jodi Baron, to participate in the 2020 National Clergy Renewal Program. The church is one of 140 congregations across the United States selected to participate in this program, funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.
The pastors plan to take time away from their ministerial duties and responsibilities. While the Barons are away, Rev. Erin Jean Warde (Austin, Texas) will be present with the congregation.
