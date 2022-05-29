History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours return at 10 a.m. May 30 at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
The free tours continue on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the summer. More details: walktchistory.com.
Parsons Road lane shift
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power contractors Asplundh Tree Expert Co., Thunder Bay Tree Service and Newkirk Electric begin work May 31 on Parsons Road. Crews will help prepare the area for the Barlow Street to Parsons transmission line upgrade.
A lane shift is in place on Parsons Road between Hastings Street and Airport Access Road until July 31. Two-way traffic continues.
Environmental forum
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters- Leelanau County presents the “Plastics Be Gone” forum at noon June 1 via Zoom.
Discussion covers eco-friendly products. Register at https://bit.ly/3Mm8E81.
Quintet performs
GLEN ARBOR — Interlochen Public Radio’s Sound Garden Quintet performs at 9 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily from June 1-23 outside of the Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Pine Street Studios hosts open rehearsal performances from 6-7:30 p.m. June 2, 7 and 9 and 21 and from 5-6:30 p.m. June 13. People can bring a chair and listen from the Glen Arbor Arts Center parking lot.
This is part of the center’s inaugural musician-in-residence program.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during June.
Virtual events include the SPIRIT Club exercise class at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and the Adult Peer Advocacy Group meeting at 2 p.m. June 2.
A men’s group meets at 11 a.m. June 6 at 415 E. Eighth St. and 10 a.m. June 17 via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities.
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for grants offered through its Diversity Equity Inclusion Fund, Focus Fund Endowment and Marsha J. Smith Community Leadership Fund.
Nonprofit, educational, government and tribal organizations may apply by June 1 at gtrcf.org/grants/apply. Contact: 231-935-4066.
Arts grants
LANSING — Michigan Arts and Culture Council offers grants to arts and culture organizations, cities and municipalities and nonprofits.
Grants can fund operations, projects, new leaders and capital improvements. Applications are due June 1 at michiganbusiness.org.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Library hosts its book sale June 2-5 at Traverse Area District Library. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Adult books are $2 each, children’s books are $1, DVDs are $2 each or five for $5 and CDs are $1 each or 10 for $5.
Yoga practices
TRAVERSE CITY — Gentle yoga sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Peninsula Community Library.
Attendees are charged a small fee. Contact: 231-223-7700.
DEI Fund provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund recently awarded grants to six organizations.
Funds went to Crystal Community Ski Club for a student ski trip, Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy for an educator-focused seminar, Michigan Indian Legal Services Inc. to support its Expungement Project, Northern Michigan E3 (through the Utopia Foundation) to support Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month events, Peace Ranch for therapy services for youth and SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers for a learning program.
The DEI Fund primarily supports organizations led by Black, Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQ+, immigrant, neurodiverse and/or community members with disabilities as well as programs that promote equity and inclusion in northern Michigan.
Learn more at gtrcf.org/supportdei.
