History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours return at 10 a.m. May 29 at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Free tours continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Labor Day. More details: walktchistory.com.
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive sessions for preschool and elementary students this week.
Storytime Adventures features “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons” at 10:30 a.m. and 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 30. Make animal art with chalk at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. June 1 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Register via glcm.org.
Book talk
BELLAIRE — The Last Tuesday Book Club meets at 1 p.m. May 30 at Bellaire Public Library.
Call 231-533-8814 with questions or for book details.
Boating safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boater safety class from 5:30-9 p.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 3.
Beginning recreational boaters ages 12 and older may learn about safety equipment, navigation, charting and more. Cost is $15 for the book and certificate. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 30 to sign up.
Clay workshop
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts offers the Commemorative Clay Tile Workshop with Mary Case from 6-8:30 p.m. May 30.
The event is part of the Sesquicentennial Workshop Series. Cost is $15 for center members, $35 for others.
Volunteer information
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes hosts a kickoff for new Bark Ranger volunteers at 6:30 p.m. May 31 at Empire Township Hall.
Help the National Park and The Great Lakes Piping Plover Conservation Team protect the birds. Dog owners can join this program. More details: tess_kohler@nps.gov.
Benefit concert
CHARLEVOIX — First Congregational United Church of Christ hosts a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. May 31. The show features singer-songwriter Willie Nile and his band.
Tickets are $35 at the church, online (chxucc.org) or by calling 231-547-9122. Proceeds go to the Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist program.
Call for artists
BELLAIRE — Professional artists and art galleries in Antrim County may apply for inclusion in the Antrim Art Trail Map.
The map will include artist studios, art galleries and other sites that sell Antrim County artists’ work. Free maps will be available around the county in early July.
The project is coordinated by Bellaire Public Library and funded by The Antrim Foundation.
Find an application at bellairelibrary.org/programs/antrim-art-trail. Drop off or send completed forms to theantrimfoundation@gmail.com by May 31.
Bird walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library presents a bird walk from 8-9:30 a.m. June 1 at the Bills Carls Nature Preserve. Meet in the parking lot on Pyatt Lake. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for the “Clothesline” exhibition until June 1.
This year’s theme is “Insects and Spiders.” Artwork is displayed open air from June 23 through Aug. 25. Learn more under “Calls for Entry” at glenarborart.org/artists.
Summer of Service begins
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwestern Michigan launches its Summer of Service program on June 1 in downtown Traverse City.
All ages can volunteer at a different agency each Thursday during the 10-week program. More information: bailey@unitedwaynwmi.org.
