Memorial Day remembrance
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace, Chapter 50 called off its 15th annual Memorial Day gathering at the Open Space.
The event honors the 229 Michigan veterans who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, the 20 veterans who commit suicide daily and hundreds of thousands who fought in wars.
The organization encourages people to remember and observe a moment of silence May 25.
Babysitting workshops
CADILLAC — Wexford County 4-H and Michigan State University Extension offer virtual babysitting workshops for youth across Michigan. Free sessions begin at 11 a.m. Tuesdays from May 26 through June 30.
Learn the stages of child development, how to play with kids of all ages, basic first aid and more.
Registration: siglerbr@msu.edu or 231-779-9480.
Card-making session
ELK RAPIDS — A socially distant Greeting Card Workshop is from 6-8 p.m. June 4 at Lighthouse Community Center. Make six cards for $16.
Kits are available to complete at home.
Register by May 28. Information: beth_scraps1960@sbcglobal.net; 810-599-3883.
Educator nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD extended its nomination deadline for the 2020 Outstanding Educator Awards to May 29.
Teachers, administrators and school staff throughout the five-county area are eligible.
Nominees need at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and support teaching and learning.
Submit letters of support from supervisors, parents, students and others.
More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Organizations receive grants
TRAVERSE CITY— Traverse City Optimist Club recently awarded $16,200 to 19 youth-focused organizations.
Each grant ranges from $250-1,500.
Recipients: Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boots for Kids, Child and Family Services, Disability Network Northern Michigan, Goodwill of Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, Grand Traverse Conservation District, Habitat For Humanity- Grant Traverse Region, Inland Seas Education Association, Junior Achievement, Kids on the Go, Michael’s Place, Michigan Challenge Traditional Sail Training, Norte, Raptors Robotics at Traverse City Central High School, The Rock Youth Center, TCAPS Intense Student Support Network and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
The club also donated $2,550 to TCAPS to help feed students while schools are shuttered.
Walking tours return
TRAVERSE CITY — The Guided Walking History Tour returns at 2 p.m. May 31. Guests are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing along the 2-mile route. Meet at Sixth and Union streets near the Perry Hannah statue.
Weekday tours are available by appointment. Events are weather permitting. Updates are posted at walktchistory.com.
Virtual learning camps
TRAVERSE CITY — Sylvan Learning Center invites first through 12th grade students to its virtual summer camps from June 1-26.
Topics include essay writing, vocabulary, math, coding and more. Costs vary by class. Registration: 616-957-4617.
