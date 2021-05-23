Chronic pain workshop
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension offers the Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) workshop from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25 to June 29. Topics include stress reduction, sleep, nutrition and decision making. Sessions are free via Zoom. Questions: danie270@msu.edu; 231-590-0792.
Parkinson’s forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North hosts its 35th annual Summer Forum during the afternoons of May 25-26. Joanne Hamilton, Ph.D., and Andrea DeLeo, D.O., discuss non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s and the relationship between Parkinson’s and sleep. Everyone may attend this free Zoom event. Register at www.pnntc.org, or contact cesper2014@gmail.com.
Trail races
THOMPSONVILLE — The North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K and 5K is May 30 at Crystal Mountain. Races start and end near the Crystal Clipper chairlift. The half marathon is $85, 10K is $55 and 5K is $42 until May 25. Registration: 231-631-1373. Interested volunteers may contact jdavidson@northmittenevents.com.
Reiki seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton leads the “Raise Your Vibration” webinar at 2 p.m. May 26. The free session includes reiki, an alternative medicine called energy healing, and tapping techniques. Space is limited. Registration: drsally@enlightenmentreiki.com; 231-632-2840.
Community input session
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College welcomes community input from 3:30-5 p.m. May 26.
NMC Next aims to engage college stakeholders in refocusing resources for the next three years. The final strategic plan goes to the Board of Trustees in December and to the campus community in January 2022.
Register for the Zoom session at nmc.edu/strategic-planning.
Gallery tour
PETOSKEY — Northern Michigan photographer Raymond Gaynor leads a tour of his exhibition at 5 p.m. May 27 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. The display “A Land’s Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature” is available until June 1. The CTAC follows pandemic safety protocols.
Parent support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts the Parent Network at 7 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. Families with youth or adults with disabilities can learn about healthcare and educational resources. Contact: 231-922-0903.
Mailbox inspections
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Postal Service asks homeowners to inspect their mailboxes this spring. Residents may need to repaint a rusted or peeling mailbox, remount a loose post, replace or add house numbers or replace loose door hinges. New mailboxes may be installed, but they must be approved by the Postal Service. Contact: 231-946-9616.
Nonprofit receives grant
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds received a $1,000 grant from Missaukee Community Foundation. The Cadillac organization plans to produce age-appropriate sexual abuse education videos for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Sisters release book
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan author Mary Stewart Adams and illustrator Patricia DeLisa recently collaborated on “The Star Tales of Mother Goose,” published by Mission Point Press. The text includes sky maps, historical references and a glossary of astronomical words. Cost is $29.95 at starlore.co.
Memorial bay plunge
TRAVERSE CITY — The Keegan Mission Project hosts its annual “The Jump” at 3 p.m. May 31 at West Grand Traverse Bay.
Participants plunge into Grand Traverse Bay to remember Keegan Tarrant, who had depression and died in 2015.
The event aims to raise money for The Keegan Tarrant Mission Project Scholarship Fund, which helps students pay for mission trips. gtacs.org/donations/keeganmission.
