Bridge work
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation cleans and inspects the U.S. 31 bascule bridge May 23-24. One lane remains open in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Kid’s Craft Lab features a star project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 23 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 26. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 24 and 27. Sign up at glcm.org.
Author gives talk
EMPIRE — Christine Yared presents her book “Private Love, Public School” at 7 p.m. May 23 at Glen Lake Community Library.
The text is a 2022 Michigan Notable Book. Library of Michigan sponsors this event.
Tombstone cleaning
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers a tombstone cleaning workshop at 6 p.m. May 24 at Joyfield Township Cemetery.
Another cleaning is set at 11 a.m. May 28 at Benzonia Township Cemetery. This occurs after the Laying of Lilacs Ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic monument.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Boater Safety Class
TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the Boater Safety Class from 5:30-9 p.m. May 26 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 28.
The course is for notice recreational boaters ages 12 and older. Topics include navigation rules, safety equipment, emergency procedures and more. Cost is $15 for the text and certificate.
Sign up by May 24 by contacting diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Wedding expo
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wedding Expo goes from 4-7 p.m. May 25 at City Opera House. Vendors include Eagle Entertainment, Shift Chiropractic, Bubbles and Brews and others.
Admission is $15 at the door, with part of the proceeds going to Cherryland Humane Society.
Book discussion
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library continues its Bellaire Reads program at 4 p.m. May 25 via its Facebook page. Community members of all ages are invited to discuss the 2022 book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Energy program
LELAND — Leelanau Energy President Joe DeFors presents “Renewable Energy 101” at 7 p.m. May 25 at Leland Township Library. He will also speak about climate change.
Back to School Shoes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation seeks donations for its Back to School Shoes program until the end of July. Items go to families in need in northern Michigan.
The foundation collects tennis shoes (size 5T through adult 14), socks (toddler size 12-13 through youth six) and school supplies like backpacks and lunch boxes. Drop off items at 826 Hastings St.
Citizens Academy applications
ELK RAPIDS — The Village of Elk Rapids accepts applications for its inaugural Citizens Academy until May 25. The group is for people who live or work in Elk Rapids.
Participants will attend four nighttime sessions: May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21. Topics include zoning, the Department of Public Works, financials, village government and related topics.
Send applications to ksczypka@elkrapids.org or the Village Clerk at P.O. Box 398 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629. https://elkrapids.org/sign-up-for-inaugural-village-citizens-academy/
